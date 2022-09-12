CONWAY — A large turnout — approximately 40 members of the public joining an equal number of police, fire and military personnel in North Conway’s Schouler Park on Sunday morning to pay their respects for those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The skies were overcast, unlike last year’s 20th anniversary ceremonies, which were observed under a brilliant blue sky, just like the day when hijacked jets flew into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. A fourth airliner crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa., after passengers made a valiant effort to overcome the hijackers.

