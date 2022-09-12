Members of local law enforcement from the Conway Police Department, the State Fire Marshal, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and State Police march with ceremonial flowers at the Mount Washington Valley Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ceremony Coordinator and State Rep. Steve Woodcock bows his head during the opening prayer at the Mount Washington Valley Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Marine veteran Karl Pfiel lays a ceremonial rose on the Bible with fellow first responders at the Mount Washington Valley Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Event volunteer Denise Woodcock bows her head during the moment of sildence at 8:46 at the Mount Washington Valley Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Volunteer Madeline Cummings, 9, of Bartlett hands a flag and program to Intervale resident Eileen Gisonno before the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Carl Lindblade delivers the reflections on the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the Mount Washington Valley Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Schouler Park on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A large turnout — approximately 40 members of the public joining an equal number of police, fire and military personnel in North Conway’s Schouler Park on Sunday morning to pay their respects for those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The skies were overcast, unlike last year’s 20th anniversary ceremonies, which were observed under a brilliant blue sky, just like the day when hijacked jets flew into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. A fourth airliner crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa., after passengers made a valiant effort to overcome the hijackers.
Sunday's event at the flagpole in North Conway's Schouler Park was coordinated by Army veteran Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway, who said in remarks that “we as individuals and as a country will never forget.”
He said volunteers once again hiked the state’s 48 four-thousand footers to fly American flags.
He also acknowledged "the other group of young men and women that this nation has lost or were injured since the attack on our country in 2001" — members of the Armed Forces. Since then, over 7,000 lost their lives and nearly 58,000 were wounded, he said.
Other speakers included the Rev. John Hughes of the First Church of Christ, Congregational of Conway and local historian Carl Lindblade of Stow, Maine
Lindblade noted that on “8:46:40 a.m. a Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel and guided by what (Winston) Churchill would have called ‘the lights of a perverted science’ struck the North Tower" of the World Trade Center.
"The world changed forever, how we travel, how we gather, whom we trust, yes, and how we wage war," said Lindblade.
"Such is the necessary cost of preserving freedom," he said.
Members of the Kennett High football team, supervised by head coach Scott Stearns and assistant coach Jody Rogers, handed out programs. Many attendees carried small American flags. Among them were Doris D’Angelis of North Conway and granddaughter, Emily Satkovis, a nurse in Boston.
“I was there in New York City — I lived on Madison Avenue — and what I most recall is seeing all the people walking up the street, expressionless, in shock as they walked. And I also recall how ... everyone came together to help,” said D’Angelis, who owned a fashion design and manufacturing business prior to moving here 15 years ago.
Richard Goss III of First Church of Christ Congregational, North Conway sang “God Bless America.”
The ringing of the bells, in recognition of the four crash sites, was conducted by Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor of the Conway Police Department.
Red roses were then laid at the base of the flagpole in order of the crash sites, with the North Tower Flower (8:46 a.m.) presented by Mary Henly of Chalmers Insurance; South Tower (9:03 a.m.) by Karl Pfeil, Marine and Vietnam veteran; Pentagon (9:37 a.m.) by Steve Robinson, Navy veteran and Post 95 adjutant; and Shanksville, Pa. (10:03 a.m.) by Seigfried Noack, a Pennsylvania native.
Flowers were then laid by representatives of local fire and EMT departments, followed by law enforcement representatives in honor of their comrades that were killed or injured in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack.
The last rose was presented by retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett and fellow Aghanistan War veteran Master Sgt. David Leva in honor of all the military and civilian personnel who have lost their lives or become injured in the conflicts and wars that followed the 9/11 attacks.
Kennett High sophomore Izzy Lawson of the KHS Chorus led the crowd in a rendition of “America the Beautiful" and former selectman Stacy Sand performed taps. The ceremony started at 8:46 with a moment of silence and ended at 9:15 a.m.
