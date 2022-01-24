CHATHAM — Last Saturday, shortly before 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on Corridor 19.
The rider was Shaun Hefner, 52 of Pelham. Hefner was riding third in a group of four machines, and as they were making a left turn through an open gate on the trail, Hefner took the turn wide, striking the open gate.
Hefner's leg was injured in the crash. His riding companions were able to place a call to 911 for help and got him down a nearby access road to meet with rescue personnel.
Along with Fish and Game conservation officers, members of Saco Valley Fire and Rescue, Saco Valley Fire, Fryeburg Rescue, Fryeburg Fire, Lovell Rescue and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Hefner was treated and transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
Meanwhile, snowmobile crashes also took place in Berlin and Gorham on Saturday.
Fish and Game said inexperience and inattention were the primary causes of the three snowmobile crashes in Coos County.
The first crash occurred on Corridor 19 at about 9:45 a.m. when the driver of a rental snowmobile failed to make a right-hand turn and the machine went over a steep bank and rolled over.
The operator, Alexandra Portes De Beltre, 29, of Warwick, R.I., sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury. A passenger on the snowmobile, a male juvenile, was not injured.
Personnel from Gorham Fire Department and Gorham Ambulance responded, as did a conservation officer.
De Beltre was transported from the scene on the Gorham Fire Department tracked rescue UTV and was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment. The passenger did not require any medical treatment.
Another accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Corridor 12 in Berlin.
Daniel Sevigny, 62, of Fitchburg, Mass., was ejected from his snowmobile when his ski struck an exposed rock in the trail, causing the snowmobile to tilt. Sevigny landed in some small trees off the trail while his snowmobile remained upright and sustained no damage.
Members of Sevigny’s riding group called 911, and EMS personnel from Berlin Fire and Berlin Ambulance responded along with a conservation officer.
Sevigny was transported from the scene on Berlin Fire Department’s tracked Rescue UTV and transferred to an ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Sevigny sustained unknown injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.
Finally, at about 3:30 p.m., rescue personnel were called to a third crash on Primary Trail 127 in Stewartstown.
Fish and Game said it appeared that Ronald Mailloux, 62, of Nashua got too close to the edge of the trail, and his ski got pulled into the soft snow, causing him to lose control and forcing the snowmobile into a tree.
The snowmobile sustained minor damage in the crash. Mailloux suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 911 call was made and EMS personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS responded and extracted Mailloux using a rescue OHRV, and took him to a waiting ambulance. He was transported to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in any of these crashes. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.
