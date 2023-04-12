CONWAY — The Conway School Board will have a new look when it is seated again on April 24, and it will feature five members with less than three years of experience.
On Tuesday, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns won first-time seats on the school board, while Mike DiGregorio claimed the third three-year term and returns having served a full term (2005-08) and was appointed in September by selectmen to fill out the remaining seven months of Jessica Whitelaw’s stint after she stepped down last summer.
Snow topped a seven-candidate field with 753 votes, followed by Stearns, 723; DiGregorio, 655; Michaela Clement, 583; Melanie Lebel, 536; Mark Hounsell, 526; and Joe Lentini, 514.
The winning trio will join Randy Davison, who is the longest-serving member of the board, having held a seat for 14 years; Ryan Wallace has served two years, while Barbara Lyons has served 17 months and Cassie Capone has just completed her first year on the board.
The board lost 15 years of experience when Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli, who was the chair for the past year, served three three-year terms and Mosca did two three-year terms.
Hounsell and Lentini both offered their services as former board members believing they “could hit the ground running from Day One.” Lentini served nine years on the board, including four as chair, while Hounsell, served on the board for six years from 2013-19 and also from 2004-07. Hounsell, a diehard parliamentarian, even campaigned on wanting to be the chair if elected.
The first order of business on April 24 will be to fill the chair’s seat.
“Yes, I would do it if the others in the group wanted,” DiGregorio said by phone Wednesday. “Being the chair is a tremendous responsibility.”
He added: “I think as a team we can accomplish a lot. We are going to have a good team. There’s no doubt in my mind that Kevin (Richard, superintendent), the staff and this board want the same thing and that’s to provide the best education and facilities we can afford. We may differ a bit on how to do that, but I’m very confident we’ll have a good group moving forward.”
DiGregorio has a goal of more public involvement going forward.
“I believe we definitely need to engage with the people better,” he said. “I would like to have at least three public comment periods on the agenda, one at the beginning, one in the middle and one at the end. It may make our meetings a little longer but that’s why we’re there, to serve.”
Snow, who along with Stearns were both sworn onto the board at the SAU 9 Office on Wednesday, is pleased to elected and “was honored” to be the top vote recipient.
“I think I did well because I’ve been here 42 years, I worked in the schools and everybody knows I’m tenacious. I don't make decisions without doing my homework," she said.
As for the chair.
“I could do it if my colleagues wanted to elect me,” Snow said, “but I’m also brand new to the board. I think we’ll have a good discussion on the 24th.”
Stearns, who was at the polls at the town garage in Center Conway when the results were announced, said it was “an exciting night” to learn he’d won a seat.
“I look forward to working well with Amy and Mike and the other members,” he said by phone Wednesday. “We want to keep the momentum the current board has and build on that.”
Stearns anticipates a good discussion about who will chair the board.
“It’s a decision that will be up to the entire board,” he said. “It’s not a matter of interest on my part but what’s in the best interest of the board. I’m looking forward to getting to work. I want to thank the people for entrusting us to do this work.”
While disappointed not to have won a seat, Lentini said, “The people have spoken,” and wished the board well as over the next three years it will be tasked with negotiating tuition contracts with the sending towns; hiring a new superintendent by June of 2024; and deciding whether to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade into the middle school.
“I think it’s going to be really interesting,” he said by phone Wednesday.
Hounsell “wasn’t surprised” not to win a seat.
“I really think I’d have been a big help,” he said by phone Wednesday. “I’ve done this so long that I don’t feel the thrill of victory or the sting of defeat after an election. I did my duty and that was to offer to serve my community.”
Hounsell pegged his choice of DiGregorio for the chair.
“If I’m not there then absolutely Mike DiGregorio would be my choice,” he said. “He and Amy (Snow) have a pretty good idea of what needs to be done going forward.”
Hounsell added: “One thing I can’t stress enough is they’ve got to follow parliamentary rules. If they don’t, it’s going to be a mess.”
Reached for comment, Clement said: “Not bad for a first attempt. I’d never run for office before and it took me out of my comfort zone but I learned a lot.”
She added: “I plan to keep going to (school board meetings) and want to be involved even if I don’t have a seat on the board. I’m still dedicated to all students and families and that won’t stop.”
Lebel could not be reached by press time.
In other school voting on Tuesday, where 1,630 ballots (including 145 absentees) were cast, the lone article to fail, and it was close, was No. 9, a petitioned article submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, which asked whether the school district should close one of its three elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year. It failed 816-754.
“I don’t need a non-binding referendum vote to tell me that we need to look into a school closure,” DiGregorio said. “We’re going to bring this subject more to the forefront with the next board. I’d like to see it be a regular school agenda item.”
Voters overwhelmingly approved Article 5, a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union) 1,139-431.
The cost is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26. Over three years, the total cost would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
Article 6, the operating budget of $40,354,150 for the school district, passed 902-656.
Articles 2-4, which were part of the 20-year tuition contract and sought funds for expendable maintenance trust funds at the elementary school, middle school and high school passed easily. No. 2 passed 1,265-310; No. 3 was 1,277-296; and No. 4 was 1,276-296.
Article 7, which sought $250,000 to be placed in the capital reserve fund for school buses/heavy equipment passed 1,216-340, while No. 8 which sought $200,000 for the school buildings maintenance trust fund also passed 1,217-335.
