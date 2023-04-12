CONWAY — The Conway School Board will have a new look when it is seated again on April 24, and it will feature five members with less than three years of experience.

On Tuesday, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns won first-time seats on the school board, while Mike DiGregorio claimed the third three-year term and returns having served a full term (2005-08) and was appointed in September by selectmen to fill out the remaining seven months of Jessica Whitelaw’s stint after she stepped down last summer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.