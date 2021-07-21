MADISON — There were no injuries when a Massachusetts woman crashed after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel, Madison Police Chief Bob King said Tuesday.
According to King, Betty Maganzini, 48, of Hingham, Mass., was driving a 2018 Lexus NX 300h hybrid SUV southbound on Route 16 near the Albany town line on Monday at about 4:46 p.m., when she crashed into a utility pole after falling asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred in a 50-mph speed zone.
King said she awoke just before hitting the pole. "She veered the car to the left, which made the right side of the vehicle strike a utility pole, which tore the right rear wheel assembly off the car, spun it around a couple times before coming to rest against a piece of construction equipment," said King who said Maganzini told police she fell asleep.
King said he believes there was a child in the car but no one was injured. He also said utility service was not interrupted by the crash.
There will be no charges, as he said the crash was simply an accident.
Also responding was the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Conway and Madison Fire Departments.
