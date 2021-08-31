CONWAY — Thanks to the efforts of the executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and other business and community leaders, the handicap-accessible bathrooms at the New England Ski Museum's Eastern Slope Branch are now open to the public on a trial basis.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the chamber, made the announcement in an email to town officials and the North Conway Village Association, and on Tuesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes shared the news with selectmen.
Crawford said the cost of opening and maintaining the two bathrooms is an estimated $8,000 for the next 52 weeks, with the goal of operating them from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., seven days a week.
She is asking North Conway village businesses each to pay $100.
Last season during the pandemic, the town rented 16 porta-potties that were located in North Conway’s Schouler Park, which selectmen said were an eyesore and were vandalized, leading them to announce they would not do that again.
They have been trying to come up with a solution ever since.
She said the Mt. Washington Preservation Association, a non-profit formed in 2005, is handling the financing for the project as a pass-through for the MWV Chamber.
She explained that the bathrooms are being overseen by Kerry Eisenhaur, a staffer at state Scenic Vista in Intervale.
Crawford said she met with Eisenhaur last week and asked if he would be interested in helping out at the ski museum restrooms, as those facilities had been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Eisenhaur agreed to the wages offered by Crawford, and the idea took off after she conferred with Mark Butterfield, head of the Gibson-Woodbury Foundation, which owns the museum building.
Crawford said at the start of the season, Butterfield told her to open the bathrooms they would have to be cleaned twice a day. "I started calculating that that would be about $13,000," she said.
"Last week, when I was at the scenic vista and got to chatting with Kerry, I asked if he would like more work and he said he was interested,” said Crawford.
Crawford then contacted Butterfield, and after conferring with Jeff Leich, executive director of the ski museums of North Conway and Franconia, they agreed to Crawford’s proposal.
“Kerry does his work at the scenic vista and then comes to the ski museum Annex to lock the doors at 6:30 p.m. and to clean them so they are ready for the next day,” said Crawford.
The annex has a ramped access to the facilities, located in back of the ski museum, which is next to Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
Each bathroom has one stall, with the men’s room also equipped with a urinal.
She said more funds will be asked of businesses to raise a total of $75,000 next year that could help the town obtain ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to build new restrooms.
Holmes said Paul DegliAngeli, Conway town engineer, estimates the cost of building a public restroom facility would be $350,000, with the town hoping to obtain a state matching grant of $150,000.
The town is eyeing a parcel jointly owned by the North Conway Community Center and the town located near the entrance to the North Conway Country Club.
“I’m telling businesses that after this first $8,000 that we will be asking for their help in raising that $75,000,” said Crawford.
Crawford said the chamber has been working with Sheila Duane and Alec Tarberry of Eastern Slope Resort to get businesses involved in a program that allows patrons to use businesses’ bathrooms.
“Many of you have graciously opened your bathrooms to customers and we ask that you continue to do that when able as we cannot afford to have the handicapped bathrooms overused which could lead to an increased cleaning expense and or the owner deciding to shut it down again,” said Crawford in her email.
“Kudos to Janice for leading this effort,” said Leich, who works both in Franconia and North Conway and who lives in North Conway.
He said the North Conway museum opened in February 2019.
Added Butterfield, who also lives in North Conway: "I think it will work out all right. Jeff, Kerry and I were there Saturday morning, getting the bathrooms ready, and I told Kerry that Saturdays are crazy days in terms of use because parents take their kids to the North Conway Community Center’s playground.
"I will tell you this: each bathroom started with six rolls of toilet paper and that evening, they were all gone.”
Butterfield said during Mud Bowl, set for Sept. 10-12, the bathrooms will remain closed that three-day period.
To donate to Crawford’s North Conway Village Eastern Slope Annex bathroom fund, send checks payable to Bathroom Support, c/o MWVCC, P.O. Box 2300, North Conway 03860.
