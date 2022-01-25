MILAN — Blue skies, good snow and a beautiful winter day drew thousands Sunday to watch the return of competitive ski jumping to the region after a 37-year absence. While the historic 80-meter Big Nansen Ski Jump is still under renovation, over 34 jumpers competed on two new smaller jumping hills. Spectators were parked along both sides of Route 16 for a mile in each direction and filled a parking lot across from the jump.
“It’s an excellent day for jumping. The crowd is good, the hill is great, competition is fine, and everybody is enjoying themselves from the 10-meter (hill) up to the 39. A very successful inaugural return to jumping,” said David Roy of Berlin, a former jumper and a member of the Friends of Big Nansen Ski Jump committee. Part of the Nansen Ski Club, the committee is spearheading the rebirth of ski jumping in the region.
Friends President Shawn Costello is another former jumper and was manager for the last competition in 1985. He said there was an electricity in the air Sunday as jumping returned. He said it was humbling to look down from the top of the jump and see the full parking lot, the vehicles parked along the road and the crowd below.
Scott Halvorson, the grandson of Alf Halvorson who built the 80-meter jump, described having a sense of coming home as he drove to the jump in Milan. He said he spoke to others who had moved away and shared a similar reaction.
Over 34 jumpers from eight different organizations across New England competed Sunday, and Costello said the competition attracted a great group of young jumpers, and he was especially taken with the very young jumpers competing under 10 and 12 years of age.
“The competitors on the 10m jump were the youngest and very much a fun group. When they would come back to the start after making a jump, I would ask them how their jump had been, it was always good even if they fell and they would predict a longer jump this time,” Costello said.
He described the jumpers on the 39m jump as enthusiastic and determined and said he let them know that other than a test run a few days before, they were the first to go off the rebuilt jump.
“I wanted them to know they were part of the history of the new jump,” Costello said.
A crowd favorite was Cooper Dodds of Lebanon, who set the record for the longest jump at 43.5 feet. Dodds earned a place in Nansen history when he made a clandestine jump off the Big Nansen the day after Olympian jumper Sarah Hendrickson made her well-publicized jump back in 2017.
Berlin resident Henry Noel was watching the jumping Sunday and said in the old days, jumping meets always drew a good crowd and were exciting. By the late ’70s, he said the jumpers were so good they were close to overjumping the hill. Noel said he was enjoying seeing the differences in equipment and skill set that the new jumpers are bringing.
“I’m glad to see the sport is still alive and may be growing,” he said.
Mark Kelley of Randolph said he did some jumping in high school but never went off the big Nansen. He said he was pleased to see the turnout Sunday.
“It’s wonderful to see it back in Berlin after 40 years or so, and it’s got a long history in the community,” Kelley said. “I’m very actually very happy to see this many people here.”
The jumping competitions were part of the Nansen Ski Cub’s week-long celebration of the 100th-anniversary celebration of the first winter carnival. Other events included an art sled race, burning of the greens, and a snow sculpture competition.
“The cooperation, teamwork and collaboration that went into this 100th-anniversary winter carnival was incredibly heartwarming and made for an excellent week of events,” said Shawn Marquis, president of Nansen Ski Club.
He called the small jumps project a milestone and said the Friends committee “have successfully ensured that ski jumping will remain a component of our culture for generations to come. This obviously makes for great winter recreation and spectacle, but more importantly, maintains our connection with the Scandinavians who first came to our city in the late 1800s and developed this area we all call home.”
If you didn’t watch the jumping Sunday, you have one more opportunity to see jumping here. The Kennett Eagles will host a meet at the Little Nansen Ski Jump in Milan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Teams from Hanover, Plymouth, Concord, Sunapee and Merrimack Valley are expected to compete. The public is encouraged to attend and watch the jumping.
Jumping results, 10-meter jump
Under age 10, Female — Louise Stepp, Holderness Nordic.
Under age 10, Male — Harper Stepp, Holderness Nordic.
Under age 12, Male — Timothy Tourville, Andover Outing Club.
Open age Male — Matthew Tourville, Andover Outing Club.
Jumping results, 39-meter jump
Under age 14, Male — Jack Kroll, New York Ski Educational Foundation.
Under age 16, Female — Leila Fey, New York Ski Educational Foundation.
Open Female — Kerry Tole, Plymouth.
Open Male — Cooper Dodds, Ford Sayre.
Greatest Distance — Cooper Dodds, Ford Sayre — 43.5.
Art Sled winners
Best Adult Sled — Scott Briere — Fire truck Sled celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Milan Fire Department.
Best Youth Sled — The Girl Scouts with their Girl Scout Sled.
Funniest Sled — “The Amazon Box” by The Halvorson Family.
Most Creative Sled — Deidre Blair’s “Rainbow Connection” sled.
Distance Award — Jay Rasumussen’s “Lumberjack Sled.”
Best Crash — Claudette Marino with her “Red Baron” sled.
Snow sculpture winners
Best Snowman — “The Angry Snowman” by the Tavares Family.
Most Creative — “EYE love Nansen Ski Club!” by Coos Eye Care.
Funniest — “The Mashmallow Man” by the Wood Family.
Best Sculpture — “The Snow Dragon” by the Backler Family.
