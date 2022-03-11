FRYEBURG, Maine — Following several acts of vandalism aimed at signage within the past several weeks — with signs and info kiosks destroyed or damaged in the White Mountain National Forest, and a welcome sign stolen in Tamworth — Fryeburg’s rail trail has become the latest victim, the town manager reported Friday.
The Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg extends about 4 miles between the Maine Visitor Information Center on Main Street east to the pathway’s terminus at Route 113.
During her town manager’s report to selectmen Thursday evening, Katie Haley directed selectmen’s attention to photos of vandalism and damage at the popular paved recreation trail.
“The kiosk was cut down and a sign was cut in half,” said Haley, who then addressed the wider community, as the meetings are aired on Valley Vision.
“If anyone has information about this, you can contact the police department,” she said.
Haley said town staff will try to repair the kiosk, which could cost as much as $1,000.
Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick said it wasn’t clear when the vandalism happened. He added that the legs of the kiosk were not cut all the way through and it might have blown down in the wind.
He said if the damage was over $1,000, it would “certainly be a felony” and the suspect would face incarceration if convicted.
Selectmen’s chairman Tom Kingsbury said perhaps the vandals are “copycats” and decided to deface property after seeing reports of the other defaced signs in the paper.
On March 1, Tamworth police reported that someone took the “Welcome to Tamworth” sign that stood along Route 25 and that the thieves could face a felony charge.
That theft came about a week after news broke of an iconic White Mountain National Forest sign being defaced with a chain saw.
Two large chunks were all that remain of that sign, which was located on the Kancamagus Highway 2½ miles west of Saco District Ranger Station in Conway.
There were also chainsaw cuts seen on WMNF bathrooms by the Albany Covered Bridge.
On Jan. 29 or 30, a shotgun was used to deface several information kiosks, interpretive panels and bathroom facilities along the Kancamagus Highway, the district said.
Other sites that have been damaged since last month include Champney Falls Trailhead bathrooms, information kiosks, and interpretive panels; Sabbaday Falls Trailhead bathroom facility; and C.L. Graham Overlook, where two interpretive panels and an informational kiosk were damaged.
The damage has all been on the Saco District (eastern) side of the Kanc.
Fryeburg police can be reached at (207) 935-3323. Tamworth police can be reached at (603) 323-8581. Anyone with information about the vandalism in the White Mountain National Forest can call the Saco District Ranger Station at (603) 447-5448, Ext. 5129.
