CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) got a personal tour of the Mt. Washington Valley Technology Center’s Technology Lane on Thursday morning by Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy, several board members and other locals.
Shaheen was there to celebrate the recently secured $200,000 in federal funding to extend the road. Along with Cuddy and Shaheen, on hand were Realtor Bayard Kennett; White Mountain Board of Realtors President Greydon Turner; HEB representative Josh McAllister; Brownfield representative Hillie Hazard; Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey; Avesta Project representative Patrick Hess; Berry Companies' Ace Tarberry; Gail Paine of Bartlett; Sara Young-Knox of Albany; and Shaheen's Special Assistant for Policy and Projects Chuck Henderson.
Shaheen took the tour after a briefing by Cuddy and council members at the meeting room of the economic council, during which Cuddy thanked Shaheen for her efforts to obtain the funding through the Congressionally Directed Spending process in annual government funding legislation to support infrastructure upgrades for the facility.
The award will help the center install water, sewer, road and broadband networks.
As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen helped secure $69,047,000 for projects across New Hampshire through the CDS process.
“It’s great to see everyone’s faces again after these two years (of COVID-restricted impacts on face-to-face meetings),” Shaheen said.
Plans call for Technology Lane to be extended to a southern connector to Route 16, across from Merrill Farm Resort.
Cuddy explained that the extension of the half-built road is key to fulfilling the council’s promise to potential purchasers of lots along the road.
Two major announcements were made concerning the road extension — the first was made by Cuddy, saying that the council had a purchase-and-sales agreement for the nine-lot Technology Village subdivision with a purchaser for Lot 9. He and Turner of Pinkham Real Estate did not disclose the identity of the business but said it would for a 12,000-square-foot office building on the 15-acre parcel.
Turner and board member Kennett of REMAX/Presidential serve as the commercial brokers for the MWV Economic Council, Cuddy said.
Cuddy said with the purchase-and-sales agreement for Lot 9, that leaves just one more lot to sell, Lot 6, located across from Lot 9. He said Lots 3 and 4 which total 5.5 acres, were bought by the Redstone Group for office space and that Lot 2, located next to the Technology Village, has an undisclosed purchase-and-sales agreement.
"I'm happy because I told the board that I would stay here (not retire) until they are sold off, so hopefully, we will get to that point,” said Cuddy.
“And so the importance of what you did for us is we needed to create more road footage and for Lot 9 and 6 to be sold. Without that, we would not be able to do that yet. And so when we told the purchasers we would be responsible for putting a road in based on the success of the CDS I was so pleased when your office called and said you guys got it," Cuddy said.
A second announcement of note was made by Hess, senior project manager for the non-profit Avesta Housing of Portland, Maine, who said Avesta plans to start construction next week on the first building of its planned four-building, 156-unit senior and workforce rental housing project that will be located on Lots 7 and 8.
Shaheen asked to hear more about the project, noting that the lack of housing is a well-known statewide issue of great concern to her.
According to Hess, the first building is targeted for completion in late summer 2023.
He said will the first building hold a mix of affordable and market-rate rental units, including 29 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units. Thirty of those will be affordable rentals and 10 will be offered at market rates.
All four buildings will have elevator access.
The project is financed by tax credits through New Hampshire Housing, Community Development Block Grants and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Hess said.
When asked by Shaheen how long it will take for the full buildout, Hess said it could be “six to 10 years,” depending on financing. He said it is possible that after the first building is completed, it is possible to build the next two buildings concurrently, depending on financing.
The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval on June 11, 2020, to Avesta for project.
Hess told Shaheen the buildings will be built using “passive design standards” — a design approach that seeks to minimize the energy required to heat and cool the residential structures by using extra insulation and carefully selected doors and windows to limit the buildings’ environmental impact and to provide high quality living arrangements on the interior.
Avesta owns and manages more than 90 affordable housing properties in Maine and New Hampshire and is also working on bringing senior rental housing to the former Snow School in Fryeburg, Maine.
