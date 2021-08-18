CONWAY — The Conway Area Humane Society, it was announced Tuesday, is one of three shelters across the country to receive a $2,500 donation for feline supplies from Arm & Hammer and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal as part of an annual “Senior Tails” giveaway honoring senior shelter cats.
CAHS was nominated by cat owner and former society volunteer Karen Roy, 66, of Milan.
Arm & Hammer and the ASPCA’s Feline Generous program also honored Newman Nation: Senior Pets Unified in Libertyville, Ill., and the Humane Society for Southwest Washington in Vancouver, Wash.
Contestant Meredith Bradley of Grand Rapids, Mich. was chosen to receive a year’s supply of Arm & Hammer cat litter.
According to a press release, the Senior Tails giveaway, held during June in honor of Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, was designed to celebrate senior shelter cats, often overlooked for adoption but who can be “purrfect catpanions and 100 percent lovable.”
Over 2,500 heartfelt “senior tails” poured in, describing how older felines brought joy to people’s lives.
Roy submitted her letter this past June without tipping off the Conway shelter.
Tim Westwig, executive director of the non-profit CAHS, said he and his staff were thrilled to learn of the award.
“All of us here at the shelter work so hard to raise money, so every once in a while when something like this happens. When someone such as Karen on her own does the work to nominate us is so amazing, and we are so grateful to her and to Arm & Hammer," he said.
"Karen wrote an amazing story about her late cat, Sienna, who came from the shelter,” Westwig said Tuesday, adding that CAHS will spend the $2,500 award on feline care.
He said there is an increased feline population at the shelter this summer.
“We are not sure just why, but we have seen a large influx of feral cats this summer and cats from the local area that we have been taking in,” said Westwig.
Roy wrote her essay about the beautiful and affectionate female cat she adopted from the CAHS 14 years ago.
Roy said Sienna, who died last April, “was mellow, but she would put her paw on your leg or hand and look directly at you when she wanted attention. She would jump in your lap while you were watching TV and just sprawl there.”
Here is Roy’s official contest submission letter that caught the judges’ eyes (and captured their hearts):
“We took in Rocky, a kitten and wanted to get him a companion. I went to our local shelter with the intention of adopting a kitten. However, there she was, Sienna, a beautiful older tortie (tortoise shell) cat nearby, quiet and watching me. I spent time at the shelter with the kitten I had originally wanted, but then kept looking at Sienna and did feel guilty for one thing, as it seems everyone wants kittens and not older cats.
"She seemed so gentle and sweet," Roy continued. "The shelter had named her Karen, so I guess it was meant to be seeing my name is Karen as well, so I took her home. I did change her name to Sienna after, due to her colors.
"She and Rocky got along so good — she was so mellow, and she took him under her wing acting like his mom. I was so happy to have Sienna — never had I had such a sweet loving cat like her ...
“Conway Area Humane Society has a lot of programs, one of them being taking care of their senior cats and trying to match them up as companions for the elderly. Such a great cause!"
Although sad at Sienna's passing in April, she was pleased to be able to honor her memory.
“It’s fabulous to have my story selected with the two others out of all the submissions across the country. It’s a great cause, and I love that it is going to help out the Conway shelter,” Roy said.
She said she volunteered for the CAHS for several years when she worked for TD Bank in North Conway. She also later volunteered for the now-closed Great Woods Animal Shelter in Berlin.
She also has helped as a volunteer for Cathie Gregg at the Elaine Conners Wildlife Center in Silver Lake.
Roy and her husband, Don, who works in the Sanel NAPA Auto Parts Store in Berlin, live in Milan with their three cats: Rocky, now 14; Mocha Bean, who like Sienna is a tortie; and Charmin, a long-hair calico, both adopted from the now-closed Berlin shelter.
The Conway Area Humane Society is located at 223 East Main St. in Conway. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit “committed to the human-animal bond.” For more information, call (603) 447-5955 or go to conwayhumane.org.
