ERLIN — Exile Burrito Restaurant owner Adam Hammill was U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s virtual guest for President Biden’s first speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.
Hammill said he had spoken to Hassan (D-N.H.) in the fall of 2020 about how his business did not qualify for any of the state and federal COVID-19 relief money because it was a new business. In a follow-up discussion, the two talked again about how to provide relief to start-up businesses like his that were struggling because of the pandemic.
As a result, Hassan got bipartisan support to expand payroll assistance to new small businesses included in the American Recovery Act.
The Employee Retention Tax Credit ensures that thousands of new businesses like Exile Burrito can now access payroll assistance.
Hammill said he was honored to be invited as Hassan’s guest and said he would watch the president’s speech at home with his family.
“If asked a year ago if I thought I would have met Sen. Hassan and helped inspire legislation that would aid other Americans who chose to start a business during this once-in-a-century pandemic, I wouldn’t believe it,” he said.
“It highlights the power of representative democracy … and a senator that was willing to listen,” Hammill added.
Born in Bremerton, Wash., Hammill spent 20 years as a cook, first in the Coast Guard and then in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which brought him to Berlin. He was a cook at the federal prison here when he decided to open a Mexican restaurant.
Hammill said he chose a Mexican restaurant because he loves cooking Mexican food and there is not a similar restaurant with an hour of Berlin. He decided it would be a quick-serve restaurant, which is also unique for the area.
Before committing himself fully, Hammill decided to test the market and sold his food at the local farmers market during the summer of 2019. The response was positive and he moved forward.
He purchased an old Chinese Restaurant building in the downtown that Main Street Program head Sylvia Poulin had bought at auction with the hope of getting a new restaurant to locate there.
The price was cheap but it needed a major overhaul.
In March 2020, just two months before he was scheduled to open, the pandemic hit and public gatherings were banned.
Hammill forged ahead and quit his job at the prison and opened the restaurant.
When first open, the restaurant was limited to serving at the door. Business is picking up again as state restrictions on gatherings are easing. Hammill said being able to access COVID-19 funding has allowed him to keep staff.
He said he is proud that he had a part in helping others in his situation.
“Not many Americans get the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a bill, it has been a civic honor to be a part of a bill that will aid other Americans who had the courage to start a business in the wake of a global pandemic,” Hammill said.
“Adam represents the best of the Granite State, first serving our country as a member of the Coast Guard and then showing grit and determination by opening up a new restaurant during the pandemic,” said Hassan.
