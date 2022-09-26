CONWAY — Conway selectmen are set to discuss a letter from Conway Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath about using up to $100,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funding to update the town's master plan.
The letter was addressed to selectmen's chair David Weathers at the request of selectmen's representative Steve Porter and was approved by the full board at their Sept. 9 meeting.
The letter was written after Porter made a motion at the planners' Aug. 25 meeting to have the chair draft a letter to ensure the $100,000 committed by selectmen at their May 10 meeting in ARPA funds remain earmarked for that purpose.
Porter was concerned that with additional funding becoming available through Gov. Chris Sununu’s InvestNH program for towns to update their master plans and zoning that the ARPA money could be placed in jeopardy.
Porter wanted it made clear that both the $100,000 in ARPA funding and an additional $175,000 in InvestNH funding was needed to update the plan — which led to Colbath’s drafting of the letter, which was read aloud at the planning board’s Sept. 8 meeting and unanimously backed by the board.
The letter to Weathers says in part, “The Town’s Master Plan has not been fully updated since 2003 and is in dire need of a full rewrite. The Planning Board understands the importance of updating the Master Plan and fully supports the utilization of $100,000 in ARPA funds, as unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen. This funding, in conjunction with the potential of grant funding from the InvestNH program, is critica for the Town to update the Master Plan to help guide the overall character, physical form, growth and development of our community in the future.”
Town Planning Director Jamel Torres notes that a consultant could very well charge $275,000 to update the plan.
At the planning board’s Sept. 22 meeting, he said advertised a request for proposals and received six responses.
“Staff has reviewed the applications and has narrowed it to three,” said Torres.
He recommended he board appoint a selectman and two planning board members to sit on the interview committee, with Torres recommending Porter. The board also nominated and approved chair Ben Colbath and vice chair Ailie Byers to serve on the selection committee.
He said the interviews will take place over the next two weeks with a goal of hiring a consultant by the end of October.
Selectmen meet today starting at 4 p.m. at town hall.
