Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres is shown with planning assistant Holly Whitelaw updating the Conway Planning Board about master plan details at the board’s Sept. 22 meeting. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway selectmen are set to discuss a letter from Conway Planning Board Chair Ben Colbath about using up to $100,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funding to update the town's master plan.

The letter was addressed to selectmen's chair David Weathers at the request of selectmen's representative Steve Porter and was approved by the full board at their Sept. 9 meeting.

