CONWAY — The emergency shelter for Conway will be at the Kennett Middle School and be managed by the Red Cross, the town emergency manager recently proposed to selectmen, who approved the plan.
Town Emergency Management Director Stephen Solomon presented the plan to selectmen on Jan. 3, just after two winter storms knocked out power to many residents.
The proposal also came nine months after a devastating fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway that required that numerous resort guests be temporarily housed somewhere.
“What we’ve come up with is a plan by which the school district has agreed to let us use the middle school gymnasium as the emergency shelter location for the town,” said Solomon.
“It would be staffed and managed by Red Cross. So there’s some pros and cons,” he said.
The plan says that in the case of disastrous fires, the Red Cross would determine when a shelter needs to be opened. For other disasters, the emergency management director would decide.
Solomon said Conway doesn’t have the “best history” with the Red Cross, but he’s more confident in the organization now.
Selectmen approved the plan 4-0, with Selectman Mary Carey Seavey absent.
Solomon said because the shelter will be managed by Red Cross, it cannot be limited to Conway residents only. The Red Cross would cover its own expenses, and the school would incur some expenses.
“So if we have a declared disaster, another major flooding event, we have the shelter open, there’s a janitor out there from the school,” Solomon said.
“So there likely would be that expense which would be paid initially by the school and then billed over to the town,” said Solomon. “Same would apply if we have to have a police officer at the shelter. There’s an expense involved in that.”
Under the Stafford Act, the federal government could reimburse the town for expenses incurred during a declared disaster to the tune of 75 percent.
“There are residents from other towns that could be in the shelter that is then being paid for by the town, which has been a sticking point with shelter plans in the past,” said Solomon.
“I believe this is both the lowest-cost option for the town, if we need to open a shelter, and the best option for the town, as we really don’t have the staff to do this ourselves anyway. It’s very personnel-intensive to run a shelter,” he said.
Selectmen John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau said community members are generous in terms of helping people in need.
Solomon said every town has a disaster plan of some sort, but if the disaster was big enough, the Red Cross couldn’t staff a shelter in each town and would likely want to create a regional shelter in one town. Conway could seek reimbursement from towns that had residents use it.
The longest a shelter has been open locally is 11 days, and that followed Hurricane Irene. The last time a shelter was open before that was in 1987.
As for the Red Jacket fire, Solomon said the resort was able to find alternative hotel rooms for its guests and didn’t require the town to open a shelter.
During most house fires, the Red Cross puts people up in a hotel and helps with buying replacement clothes. If there was a large enough apartment fire, the Red Cross would likely ask the town to open a shelter.
Thibodeau said Solomon’s plan sounded fine to him.
“If we have a catastrophe that is serious enough, so that we need to open a shelter of this nature, we’re going to have people from surrounding towns in it,” said Thibodeau.
“I think that we should just do that and then worry about who’s going to pay for it and how after the fact,” he said.
Chairman David Weathers pointed out that the shelter would accept dogs and cats but not other animals, and Solomon said that’s correct.
“We will help people make arrangements if they have an exotic animal that needs to get somewhere else during the time period that we’re in a shelter,” said Solomon.
“Then of course, larger animals. The first hope is that you can shelter them where they are, you know, if they have a barn or something like that. If not, we reach out to the White Mountain Disaster Animal Response Team,” Solomon said.
At the same meeting, selectmen granted Public Works Director Andrew Smith permission to pursue a state/federal grant through the New Hampshire Hazard Mitigation program to reconstruct West Side Road, which is known to flood. The estimated cost would be just under $2.8 million, of which the town would pay 10 percent and the rest would come from FEMA.
“That 90 percent is a big deal,” said Thibodeau, who said this project is “long overdue.”
