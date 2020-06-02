CONWAY — Not only will the Kennett High School Eagles be graduating at the top of Mount Cranmore on June 13, but the hometown flock will then cap their day with a caravan through North Conway and Conway villages. The early evening event will mark the only time the entire graduating class will be seen together, although members will have to be in separate vehicles unless they social distance on a school bus.
Selectmen gave the green light for the caravan at their meeting last Tuesday, and KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter shared the news that evening with the Conway School Board.
The Kennett Karavan, as it’s being called, will assemble at the high school with vehicles lining up on Eagles Way, then head up North-South Road, turn left onto Kearsarge Road, then loop back south down Route 16, eventually ending in the parking lot of the Ham Arena on West Main Street in Conway Village.
Graduation subcommittee members Kelley Murphy, a teacher, and Jess Whitelaw of the Conway School Board said the goal is “to provide students with a celebratory graduation send-off while remaining socially distant.”
Whitelaw explained that subcommittee members "wanted to come up with a way that was feasible, safe and provided the seniors with a good experience. We also wanted to find a way that if staff wanted to have an opportunity to wave goodbye to the seniors, they could.”
This will be following a unique graduation ceremony set to take place between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cranmore Mountain, where grads, in alphabetical order will ride the Skimobile Express quad chairlift with their guests up the mountain.
They will stop at the east bowl, be announced by Carpenter, presented with their diploma, have a photograph taken and be acknowledged by Superintendent Kevin Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini, then proceed to the Meister Hut, where another photo will be taken on the ledges. Then the group will head back down the mountain.
The graduates will get a brief break before assembling one last time as a class.
Carpenter said approximately 165 students will be taking part in the Karavan.
"At about 5:30 or 6 p.m., what will happen is any kid that wants to participate can line up in their car," he told the school board.
He said people from Jackson, Bartlett and North Conway they can view the Karavan at the north end of the loop, "and our students and families from Madison, Freedom, Eaton and Tamworth and such can see it at the Ham Arena.
"Any students without a vehicle could potentially ride on the school bus with staggered, spaced positioning to maintain proper social distancing with no more than 10 students per bus,” Carpenter's proposal said.
He added that Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner will be providing five police officers to help with traffic control.
“This will just be another chance to bring some kind of finale to (graduation),” said Carpenter.
“And this is a nice piece because, during the day, all the kids won't be there (at Cranmore) at the same time. This kind of gives them a way to all be present at the same time but still maintain social distancing.”
