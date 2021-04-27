CONWAY — Selectmen last week decided they still want people wearing masks in town hall even though the governor has lifted the statewide mask mandate.
Gov. Chris Sununu let the mandate, which he ordered at the height of the pandemic, expire April 15 given that 70 percent of residents have signed up to get a vaccine; the daily death toll has come down dramatically; and hospitals have the capacity to handle more patients with adequate staffing and supplies compared to November, when he issued the emergency order.
Sununu also said that as of May 7, the state will move away from its individual business and industry guidance to universal best practices, which will be in place to help slow the spread of the virus.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told the selectmen at their April 20 meeting that the mandate was lifted but that municipalities could still enforce their own rules regarding masks.
He said the town staff were "overwhelmingly" in favor of keeping masks. He said nine employees wanted the mandate to continue, one who said make it a personal choice and one gave him a neutral response.
Selectman Steve Porter said businesses have chosen to continue with the mandate and felt the town should, too.
"As summer comes along, and if we see a decline in numbers, we can readdress it, but I personally think that we ought to mandate it for the time being (for) coming into the town buildings," said Porter.
Rec Director John Eastman said people have to be buzzed into the rec center, not like at town hall which is open to the public during business hours.
He said staff and summer camp counselors all will have been vaccinated by June. Last year, people wore masks inside.
But most of the time at camp, everyone is outdoors. Eastman wanted a policy for the rec center come June. Right now, the only adults going inside the building are mahjong players who will be using the building from May and June.
"I just wanted to get out in front of it for summer camp — there are some parents who say, 'I don't want my 6-year-old wearing a mask.'" said Eastman.
Porter said he thinks the mask mandate should be in all town buildings.
Selectman John Colbath said he would like to see the town continue with CDC guidelines in terms of masks and social distancing in all town facilities.
"So we can always revisit that some other time or if we get more input," said Colbath.
His motion passed 5-0.
Holmes on Monday described the meaning of the selectmen's vote this way, "The selectmen voted to continue the policy the policy of requiring masks at town hall in the public spaces (lobby, etc.). In private offices, masks are recommended but not required if social distancing is possible."
Holmes added that Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who often goes maskless at the selectmen's table, wears masks in other parts of the building and has the permission of chairman David Weathers to be maskless at the selectmen's table, where Thibodeau is socially distanced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.