CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday gave about $150,000 from the town's American Rescue Plan allotment to Conway Village to help seal decrepit sewer pipes and to reimburse the village's ambulance service for expenses and lost revenue.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Conway received $536,639 this year and will get the same amount next year.
On Tuesday, selectmen listened to a presentation from Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Steve Bamsey and Water and Sewer Superintendent Bruno Vallieres on the need to address leaky sewer pipes, which included a YouTube video and footage from a camera that snaked its way through the village's sewer lines.
The village officials said Conway sends its sewer water to North Conway for treatment. But there are cracks in the pipes, and groundwater, particularly in the spring, leaks into the pipes. That excess water eats into North Conway Water Precinct's treatment capacity to the tune of 43,000 gallons per day, which accounts for about 22 percent of the flow in the pipes.
Village officials asked for $100,000 to hire a firm to install a liner to seal six sections of leaky pipe for an estimated savings of $70,000 a year — meaning payback would take approximately 16 months.
The precinct had a company called Eastern Pipe Service run a video camera through some of its pipes in June. A remote vehicle with a camera gives a visual image and exact location of the leaks.
Areas where pipes would likely need to be lined include East Main Street, Wilder Street; from Quint Street, and Pleasant Street/153. A total of 1,000 of feet piping is to be lined. The liner is expected to last 50 years.
"I think that it's not just a Conway Village issue, I think that this is a townwide issue," said Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who made a motion to approve the $100,000. "We should probably participate in this."
Bamsey told selectmen a couple years ago the village district lined some other pipes the same way.
Questioned by selectmen, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the pipe that the video showed needed to be lined rather than replaced.
DeliAngeli said the town lined two culverts and it saved money compared to replacing the culverts.
"It was very economical to do that," said DegliAngli of the lining process.
The motion passed 5-0.
Asked by selectmen when the fire district planned to do the work, Vallieres said he would book an appointment with a lining vendor as soon as the gets the funds.
Bamsey said the process of lining the pipes would be far less disruptive than digging them up and replacing them. He said they have lined pipes before.
"What was what was nice about the work is there is no disruption to the town, you have no excavation going on," said Bamsey, adding the $100,000 would go toward fixing the highest priority pipes.
In the video detailing the lining process, it showed a liner is installed in the pipe with a winch system and then a machine called a "light train" cures the liner in place with UV light. To watch the video, go to tinyurl.com/45x8u3xr.
The selectmen also approved up to $50,000 to reimburse Conway Village for expenses and revenue reductions tied to COVID-19.
At a public hearing selectmen were legally required to hold to accept the ARPA money, Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon said village districts didn't qualify for ARPA funding. So, he was asking selectmen to share some money with the Village.
A document Solomon provided shows that the village had about $6,400 in qualified unreimbursed expenses for things like payroll taxes from first-responder stipends, PPE, vaccinators not reimbursed by the state and setting up Zoom. Between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, there was a shortage in revenue of about $50,000 for the village's ambulance service.
Selectmen approved up to $50,000 for Conway Village and left the actual amount to be determined later because Town Manager Tom Holmes wanted to check that the expenses Solomon listed would meet the ARPA criteria.
Thibodeau also made a successful motion to approve the $50,000. He stressed that Conway Village was ineligible for ARPA funds on its own and it was unable to pursue other COVID relief funds that private companies were eligible for.
Selectman Steve Porter asked why Thibodeau wanted to support Conway Ambulance but not Action Ambulance that also operates in the town of Conway.
Thibodeau replied that Action Ambulance had a number of other funding streams available to it as a private company that the village did not have.
"The village fire district took it right in the neck and had absolutely no ability to get any federal or state funds in any way, shape or manner," said Thibodeau. "And that's the reason that I want to support them versus anybody else."
Thibodeau's motion passed 5-0.
