CONWAY — The Centers for Disease Control approved the COVID vaccine for children age 5-11 on Tuesday night, and local school and public health officials say they are ready to provide it.
The CDC’s advisory panel met Tuesday and made the final decision after the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisory committee green-lighted the Pfizer vaccine last Friday.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday night.
She added: “As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
President Joe Biden weighed in, calling the decision a turning point in the battle against the pandemic.
“It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” Biden said in a statement.
The CDC says 745 children and teenagers under 18 have died of COVID-19.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, is hopeful children will begin receiving the vaccine within the next two weeks.
Linda Burns of Conway, who serves as the volunteer coordinator for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, said the coalition “was ready to go just as soon as we get the word.”
Last Friday, the FDA approved kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for up to 28 million kids in the United States to soon be eligible for vaccination.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Tuesday that school officials have been coordinating with Memorial Hospital staff to prepare for the vaccine rollout.
“We don’t want to have conflicting times and want to be on the same page,” Richard said. “We’ve talked about combining services.”
Pfizer was the first of three COVID-19 vaccines to be approved (on Dec. 11, 2020) by the FDA for Americans aged 18 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were approved soon thereafter.
On May 10, the FDA OK’d the vaccine for those ages 12-15.
In terms of approving the vaccine for younger students, the National Education Association “enthusiastically” welcomed the “granting of emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine” in a release issued on Friday.
“Approval of the vaccine for children 5-to-11 years old will be yet another critical moment in our journey out of this COVID-19 pandemic,” NEA President Becky Pringle said Oct. 29.
Now approved, the doses given to children will be one-third that of the one going into arms of adults and teenagers. As with the adult version of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in order to be fully vaccinated, children eligible for vaccination will need to get two doses.
According to CNN, doctors said “researchers were looking to determine the smallest effective dose, and because children’s immune systems typically react more strongly than adults, they can develop a robust immune response with a smaller vaccine dose.”
Pfizer’s clinical trials, says its website, showed the vaccine “yielding 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease.” Pfizer also said that unlike the adult dose of the vaccine, which must be stored in a freezer, the child dose can be stored in a refrigerator for up to 10 weeks.
Victoria Paige, the preparedness coordinator for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, said: “Once we get the word from the state (Department of Health and Human Services), we will start doing (vaccine) clinics.”
Burns added, “Then I’ll start pulling volunteers together.”
Burns said the coalition just completed a flu vaccine drive at schools across the county, including Kennett High in Conway, Kingswood Regional and Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, along with elementary and middle schools, as well as charter schools.
“We did every school in Carroll County,” she said. “We used the same format for any of our vaccination clinics. The little guys, 18-and-under, had to be signed up online by a parent.”
Burns said Pine Tree and Josiah Bartlett Elementary students were vaccinated under tents.
“We’re very adaptable,” she said, adding that the clinics were well-attended.
Both Richard and Burns want to make the vaccine process as smooth as possible for children and their parents. Youngsters may be nervous about getting a shot.
“We have a lot of distraction techniques,” Burns said, adding that some clinics across the country brought in therapy dogs to offer a calming effect.
According to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally, there have been 45.88 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States, and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 744,700 people.
According to state Health and Human Services, there have been 136,775 cases of COVID in New Hampshire, including 1,568 deaths attributed to the virus.
Sixty percent of New Hampshire residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 54.7 percent of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
