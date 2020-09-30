CONWAY — The Conway School District successfully applied for and will receive just over $500,000 in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Conway School Board held a public hearing on Monday to collect input on accepting the money.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said close to $200,000 will go toward personal protective equipment at the five school campuses in Conway. He said $115,000 of the grant is earmarked to cover expenses for “supplies, repairs and equipment to modify areas within the school buildings to meet physical distance requirements.”
Among those, according to Richard, was the “construction of plexiglass dividers, floor markings, signage and additional modifications to the facilities to implement the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan.”
SAU 9 developed the plan over the summer, featuring 50 people from faculty to school board members and doctors, crafting a 36-page document (tinyurl.com/yxl3xpn8) designed to “reduce the risk to COVID-19 while providing for the eventual return to SAU 9 school facilities for students and staff.”
Schools in the Conway district are Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School.
Earmarked for further PPE for “contracted professional/technical services to meet additional cleaning needs" was $80,000, said Richard, which went to cover the purchase of “outdoor tents, storage containers and movers to remove excess furniture and materials from buildings.”
“(Assistant Superintendent) Katie Wilson, myself and others had to write a grant for that amount of money,” Richard explained. “So we have a projected amount ($506,843.23) here if you take a look, and you can see the categories, we don't have a whole lot of choice. There are pulldown menus that we had, but they were all related to COVID-19.”
Richard said the district is planning to use $145,324 toward staffing needs due to the pandemic. A total of $84,374 is for staffing for remote instruction.
“We have additional staffing needs to support face-to-face and distance learning,” he told the board. “You’ll see in your packets tonight requests for long-term substitutes at each school.”
In the re-entry plan, the committee recommended hiring two long-term substitute teachers for each of the schools. Those subs are essentially hired to be on call to their specific schools.
Richard said $60,968 is for staffing costs associated with preparing for or supporting the 2020-21 academic year. The money is earmarked for “staffing hours, inclusive statutory benefits for summer work in developing the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan. Hours for nursing staff to develop response protocols for students and staff. Staffing hours for implementation on the re-entry plan. Additional staffing hours for supporting face-to-face and distance learning.
There is $94,000 for remote support for technology, which Richard explained went towards the purchase of replacement Chromebooks, devices and hardware to support remote instruction and distance learning.”
Richard said $17,482 of the grant will go toward additional remote support for the technology to increase the infrastructure needs for wireless connections and bandwidth.
“We’re still working on that at the high school now,” he said. “One of the things that we realized is that we have a lot of infrastructure in place to support the traditional or hybrid model if you will, or dynamic technology. But now, one of the things that has occurred is because of the cohorts of classes at Kennett High School are such that we’re minimizing the number of transitions throughout the day so teachers will teach their full block.
“And then there is another mini-block if you will, to connect with you know, their other teacher that they have. So everybody in the school — 720 students plus another 150 staff — are all accessing Google or they’re streaming videos or they’re doing remedial pieces. So there’s there’s a plan in place to address that. I think they’re constantly working on it now, but there may be a need to increase some of those infrastructure pieces.”
There is also $55,000 for facilities/cleaning supplies for PPE, disinfectants and spray bottles.
“We also have professional technical services to meet additional cleaning needs,” said Richard. “So whether that’s overtime, or whether we need to hire an outside vendor to come in and clean, we have money related to that. You’ll also see things like stickers on the floors that had to be purchased, tents that we purchased. You name it, we had to put that in. So to really today we have out of the 500,000 allocated at least $360,000 right now for those pieces.”
Richard added: “It sounds like an awful lot of money, but I will tell you that getting the staff members into the buildings, the administration will tell you that we don’t have all those pieces in place right now. And that’s something that we will continue to do.”
Kennett High has produced an orientation/back to school video (tinyurl.com/ybos3jmt) highlighting the coronavirus plan for daily student and staff operation.
Richard said the Bartlett and Jackson school districts received CARES Act grants for approximately $40,000 and $10,000 respectively.
Conway Municipal Budget Committee Chairman Jim LeFebvre asked if the district “had a certain window of time,” in which it needed to spend the grant funds or run the risk of losing them.
“There is a window at the end of the grant but we don’t have to spend X-amount on a quarterly basis,” Richard answered. “We’ll probably spend most of it or at least earmark most of it within the next month or so.”
“Do you have any sort of feel on what you’ll spend the remaining $140,000 on,” asked LeFebvre.
“Staffing,” Richard said. I would say that would be for a majority of those funds.”
Board Chairman Joe Lentini said is the maximum amount of money the district will receive.
“It is the maximum amount for now,” said Richard. We will be aggressive if there’s more money available.”
LeFebvre likes how the grant is being used. “From what I’ve seen and heard so far, you seem to be doing an excellent job on handling this money. So thank you.”
