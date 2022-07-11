CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership is turning 20 this summer, and its weeklong summer camps recently kicked off, with three of them opening Monday. Organizers have a waiting list for a few of the camps.
“We are full — so full that we’re bursting at the seams,” said Joe Riddensdale, who oversees the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) and STEM Aviation program at Kennett High School and is in his 11th year as the camp’s program director.
“I could easily fill a second week of culinary camp and we almost have a second week’s worth of students for aviation camp,” Riddensdale said.
The MWV School to Career Partnership’s weeklong summer camps are designed to introduce local middle-school kids (grades 7-9) to career opportunities available in the valley.
“It is a coalition between the Mount Washington Valley business community and the nine area schools in SAU 9 and 13, as well as MSAD 72 and Fryeburg Academy,” states the camps' website, mwvschooltocareer.org.
“It’s a great lead-in to what we offer at the high school,” Riddensdale said.
Eight different camps — culinary, construction, health, STEM Aviation, STEM Mars Exploration, video game design, robotics and photography camps — are offered during July, and for the second consercutive year, they are free to campers thanks to funding from ESSER (the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief), which was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Riddensdale said he is seeing his budget stretched thin due to the escalating price of building materials and supplies, especially cooking suppliesm for the camps.
“Building prices have gone through the roof,” he said. “The cost of lumber has doubled, and my budget has taken a big hit.”
In addition, Riddensdale has always supplied lunch for the campers and volunteers, but he is hoping for help this year.
“The community — restaurants and others — have been so supportive of us. We really could use some help. I’m looking for lunch sponsors. If there is anyone in town who can help, I’d really appreciate it,” Riddensdale said.
If you would like to donate to the program, you can go to the MWV School to Career Partnership website under donate (tinyurl.com/mped3acr) or call Riddensdale at (207)-890-6558 or by email him at mwvschooltocareer@gmail.com.
The Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and donations are tax-deductible.
Three camps are running this week, Monday-Friday.
Culinary camp, now in its 10th year, runs from 8:30 a.m,-3:30 p.m. in the Mineral Springs Cafe at Kennett High, and is capped at 12 children.
Construction camp, beginning its 12th year, runs 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kennett High. Ten campers are enrolled.
Health camp, now in its 20th year, runs from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday at Memorial Hospital. It is limited to 15 campers.
“There are people at the hospital who went through this summer camp,” Riddensdale said. “It’s great to see the impact these camps can have on people.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard agreed. He was the director of the MWV Career and Technical Center when the first camps launched in 2002.
“At the time, Betsy Gemmecke (School to Career director at the time) was able to get some money to start the program,” he said last week. “I think there were three camps that first year — health science, construction and (Earth Force Camp, which explored natural sciences).”
“The camps have continued to grow. Joe has taken the program to another level. There’s no doubt these camps can be a pathway to careers for children in the valley," Richard said.
FAA ACE (Aviation Career Education) Camp for STEM Aviation, now in its fourth year, runs July 18-22 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine. It is limited to 12 campers (grades 8-10).
STEM Mars Exploration Camp will run July 18-22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Conway Public Library for the second year in a row. The camp has a capacity of eight campers.
Video Game Design Camp, now in its sixth year, runs July 18-22 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kennett High School. Enrollment is capped at 12 campers.
A robotics camp, now in its seventh year, runs July 25-29 at Kennett High School from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and is capped at 12 campers.
Photography camp, celebrating its eighth year, runs July 25-29 at Kennett High School from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. It is limited to 12 campers.
For more information, go to mwvschooltocareer.org.
