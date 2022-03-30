CONWAY — For the first time in two years, Kennett High students will be going on overnight field trips, an activity that was curtailed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The field trips were briefly discussed and approved by the school board on Monday, and SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard spoke to the Sun about them Tuesday morning.
Chairman Joe Lentini said this is a big deal. “It’s really, really important,” he said.
This year, there have been some local field trips to places like Tin Mountain, but nothing overnight.
The first trip will be the one that the Key Club is taking to a District Key Club Convention in Springfield, Mass., on April 9-10.
Key Club is a service organization for students affiliated with Kiwanis. Last year’s district conference was held virtually.
Then, on June 23-27, five Kennett High students will be going to Washington, D.C., after qualifying to compete in the Educators Rising National Championships in Washington.
Coached by teacher Kelley Murphy, students Katie Brooks, Taylor Garland, Jocelyn Henry, Remi Snowdon and Ivy Zipf all put in strong performances at the state competition at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on March 11.
Of the Key Club trip, Richard said the chaperones will be Kennett High teacher Hattie Perkins and Barry Chisholm of the local Kiwanis Club.
“It’s a big event,” said Richard. “They go down and hundreds of kids show up from all over New England. And they have leadership demonstrations, they have big, big board meetings, roundtable discussions, they have different caucuses, they run for office ... we’ve had students who’ve been District Key Club) lieutenant governors.”
Awards are also given out. Kennett High has one of the top Key Clubs in the district, said Richard.
Perkins told the Sun: “There are currently 56 members in Key Club, and seven students will be attending DECON this year. While we usually bring 30+ members, this year we were limited to only 10 attendees, including chaperones.
“Key Club spends the year volunteering within the community and raising funds to support children’s charities. Some of the causes we support are Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine, UNICEF and our local Angels & Elves programs, to name just a few,” Perkins said.
Richard said students who won or placed highly in the New Hampshire state-level competitions will be going to Washington. The group is looking for $3,000 through fundraising.
