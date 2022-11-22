CONWAY — The Department of Education has been partnering with Tutor.com to offer free 24-hour tutoring and homework to Granite State students in grades 6-12 since September.
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, 25 schools have registered for the services so far. But he says Conway is not quite ready to make that leap.
While he sees some possible benefits to the service, including math tutors, of which the Conway School District could use more, Richard isn’t sure the Conway School Board should endorse the program because it does less stringent background checks than the district.
Members of the Conway School Board agreed with Richard on Monday night.
“We offer tutoring here. And we do it with our school employees who are either teachers or retired teachers, and they go through our vetting process and keep those folks on retainer," Richard said.
"I had some concerns and I still do. The vetting is not like our vetting in terms of criminal background checks and fingerprinting," he said.
“And the other piece is, you know, the online component. Right now we know who's contacting some students when and where. And I do get concerned with 24-hour-a-day online interactions between basically anybody. But before we go down this road, I'd like to hear from the board as far as this is something they might be interested in,” Richard said.
The state is using COVID-19 ESSER funds to fund the program, which is supported by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut A school district can sign up for the program to provide access through its current online network or students and families can sign up on their own.
"This tutoring will not only facilitate and enhance learning, but serve as a tremendous resource for students hoping to enhance their educational experience or those students in need of individualized instruction,” Edelblut said in announcing the partnership. “This partnership will also support teachers in their ongoing efforts to assist students who may be struggling and seeking additional guidance,”
According to its website, Tutor.com, has been in existence since 1998 and has offered more than 23 million tutoring sessions.
Tutor.com “receives more than 100,000 applications from prospective tutors,” the website states. “Every applicant is rigorously tested and vetted. Applicants must demonstrate their subject-matter expertise, effective tutoring methodology, mastery of our online environment and understanding of Tutor.com’s pedagogy and policies.
“Those able to satisfy the arduous application process must also pass a thorough third-party background check. On average, just 1.2 percent of those who begin the process are ultimately onboarded as Tutor.com tutors. Through our supportive quality-assurance program, Tutor.com ensures that our tutors consistently provide highly effective, customized and engaging instruction and support.”
Richard said New Hampshire students used Tutor.com services 500 times in October.
“One of the pieces that I think was a concern was the reported number of people that were connected to tutors on Friday at 11 p.m. That doesn't seem quite right, but it's a different world now. I know the commissioner is big on it, and some superintendents are using it,” he said.
“Do you feel you are in more need of tutor services?” asked board member Ryan Wallace.
“This is basically easy-access sign-up,” explained Richard. “You get a tutor — who knows where they're from or who they are. They're vetted by the Department of Education. Their attorneys have said it's all good. It's just different than ours. I would say we are short tutors, and this is kind of the plus of the whole thing.”
Board member Mike DiGregorio wants to make sure the district can monitor what is being taught.
“A lot is going on in this country right now where people are trying to teach people things that we may not really agree with,” he said. “Having control of that I think is a good thing.”
He added: “It does seem a little bit odd that someone is doing tutoring at 11 on a Friday night.”
“That’s how some students operate now,” Richard replied.
“Right now, we do have control over the teachers, we do have control with tutors. And if we flag something that we don't necessarily agree with, you can deal with it as a superintendent. How do you flag something with this program?” asked DiGregorio.
“All the chats and pieces are monitored,” Richard said. “They are probably automated through a system, but it monitors the chat consistently.”
He added: “This is the Department of Education (endorsing it). Do we want to endorse this and put our name on it? People could sign up individually right now.”
Board member Cassie Capone asked what the liability would be to the district if something were to go awry.
Richard said the DOE assumes all liability for the program.
“I don't like the fact that people are online speaking to people that we don't know at 11 o'clock at night,” he said. “That's a concern that I have. I've seen so much of the ugly side of the world that it makes me apprehensive ... I also understand, I'm old and this is the world that these kids live in right now.”
Capone asked Wallace, who is a sergeant with Conway police, for his opinion.
“It looks like there's the ability for parents to select tutors, read reviews, check for credentials and communicate with them,” Wallace said as he looked at the Tutor.com website, but ahe dded, “I do have concerns about people just communicating with complete strangers.”
The board did not take a formal step to endorse the program.
“Kevin, is the commissioner of education pushing this?” board member Randy Davison asked.
“Very much so,” Richard replied.
“OK, he’s not my favorite,” Davison responded.
