CONWAY — Despite the facilities committee's recommendation to do so, the Conway School Board has voted not to buy four ionization units in order to explore their effectiveness in potentially warding off the novel coronavirus from classrooms in the district
The cost of the four units would have been $26,925.
While members felt more evidence on the units' success in diffusing COVID-19 was needed, board member Joe Mosca immediately stepped down as chair of the facilities and transportation committees at the July 27 meeting.
Had the ionizers been determined to be effective, there was the possibility of adding 101 more to all five school campuses in Conway.
But, following a 20-minute presentation by Siemens Engineering Services, the board voted 4-2 to not purchase them with Bill Aughton, chairman Joe Lentini, Courtney Burke and Jess Whitelaw all opposing the purchase and Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Mosca in the minority.
“For me, the science is not there yet,” Lentini said in a follow-up interview July 29. “We’re trying to be respectful of any ideas and also vet things properly before we potentially spend $1 million.”
Also reached July 29, Mosca countered by saying: “I can’t believe St. Anselm College and other hospitals would be investing in this technology if it doesn’t work."
He said, "I thought the presentation was spot on. I’m disappointed in the board.”
In June, the facilities committee (made up of school board members Randy Davison and Mosca along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel) had supported the purchase of the ionizers 4-1 (Davison in the minority).
Richard had recommended the board approve the plan and pay for it by using some of the 2019-20 fund balance.
The committee planned to install the ionizers on a unit ventilator in the maintenance office; on a small air handler in the Professional Development Center; and a large and small air handler in the school superintendent’s office — all located at Kennett Middle School.
The system would be installed with a device that would allow the maintenance staff to identify the level of ionization in the air stream of the system.
In his follow-up interview, Mosca explained his decision to ask to be reassigned.
“I have to wonder about my effectiveness. If I bring a recommendation to the board, and this is the second time in a row where it’s been shot down, maybe someone else needs to be leading this committee,” he said.
Mosca was referring to the facility committee’s June 27 recommendation to hire a local contractor to replace all 555 windows at Kennett High School. The board balked at the recommendation, insisting the committee put the job out for bids.
“With the windows, we lost this year to get the project started,” Mosca said. “That in itself is going to end up costing us more money.”
Sean Rookie, account manager for Siemens, and Darline Moore of O2 Prime gave the presentation to the school board via Zoom.
Aside from St. Anselm, Clemson University in South Carolina, the University of Miami in Florida and Baylor University in Texas, have installed ionizers on their campuses along with a Boston’s Children Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.
Rookie said Siemens has started “a come back with confidence” campaign for schools and other businesses concerned about safety amid the pandemic. He said the ionizers “reduce the spread of airborne and surface contaminants; improve air quality; manage energy performance; enable social distancing; provide real-time updates and sustain healthy and safe environments.”
The ionizers have had a positive impact when tested with COVID-19, according to Moore and Rookie. In a test conducted by Innovative Bio Analysis, when SARS and COVID-19 were introduced into a room with ionizers, there was a 99.4 percent kill rate (on the virus) in 30 minutes.
One slide used in the presentation showed two sealed plastic containers equipped with a slide of fresh bread and a cup of water. One container was equipped with an NPBI air purification device (ionizer). After 12 days, bread in the NPBI container remained fresh while the bread in the unprotected container was covered in mold growth.
“If you have a roomful of kids, and somebody has the virus, are the ionized particles now going into the room and killing the virus?” Lentini asked.
“The ion doesn’t want to be an ion,” Moore replied, “so it wants to attach to something. It could be an air particle, it could be a virus and removing the hydrogen bond, it could be on the surface, you know, removing the hydrogen bond from the virus or the bacteria. When the kids are in the spaces, there’s air around those kids. So there are ions around those kids. It doesn’t hurt anyone.”
Lentini asked if the study had been peer-reviewed.
Moore replied: “This test was conducted for the reason of installing it in airplanes. So it is a very high-profile test that was conducted.”
Capozzoli said it won’t be peer-reviewed unless the results are going to be published. She asked, “How effective is this within a non-closed environment?”
“It actually works better if there’s more airflow in the rooms,” Moore answered. “So the more airflow you have the more ionization that you have. The more ionization that you have, the more it’s going to attack the bad stuff.”
Lentini said he was contacted by former Stanford University chemistry professor Jim Diamond, now a resident of Tamworth, who advised the district against going this direction. He said Diamond said “this technology is just not workable, that it’s not going to do what they said it’s going to do.”
“If this expert that got in touch with you said it was the greatest thing since sliced bread, what would you say?” Mosca asked. “Because for every expert that says it’s no good, there is an expert who says it is good.”
Aughton said he likes clean air but still has questions. “Would we still be wanting to spend a million-plus dollars to put this in all the schools purely for the COVID?” he asked.
“This is something we haven’t seen in 100 years,” Mosca answered. “Who’s to say we don’t see something five years from now, something different? As the system is in place, we’re ahead of the game. We’re taking care of future risks.”
