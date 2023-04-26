CONWAY — On Monday, the first night that the new Conway School Board met to reorganize, members learned that one of their first tasks will be to fill a vacancy.

Cassie Capone, who recently completed her first year of a three-year term, emailed the board saying she needs to step down as she is moving out of the school district.

