CONWAY — On Monday, the first night that the new Conway School Board met to reorganize, members learned that one of their first tasks will be to fill a vacancy.
Cassie Capone, who recently completed her first year of a three-year term, emailed the board saying she needs to step down as she is moving out of the school district.
“It has been my pleasure to serve this community over the last year,” Capone wrote to Superintendent Kevin Richard and the board. “I am grateful for everything I have learned.”
She added: “Due to problems with a short-term rental, we have to sell our home and now will be residing in Fryeburg (Maine).
“I have faith in all of you that you will continue our great work.”
“Fortunately, we have a policy in place to handle situations like this,” said newly elected chair Mike DiGregorio, referring to a policy that took the board months to create, debate and finally adopt last month.
Randy Davison, Barbara Lyons, Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace had all voted to adopt the “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy; Michelle Capozzoli and Capone were absent; and DiGregorio opposed it.
“I voted against it because the law already defines how the process works,” DiGregorio said by phone on March 28. “I don’t think we need (the policy).”
On April 11, seven candidates ran for three three-year seats on the board on April 11. Amy Snow topped a seven-candidate field with 753 votes, followed by Matt Stearns, 723; DiGregorio, 655; Michaela Clement, 583; Melanie Lebel, 536; Mark Hounsell, 526; and Joe Lentini, 514.
Two of the four candidates who came up short in their bids to win the three-year seats told the Sun on Tuesday they would be interested in filling the vacancy. Clement and Lebel are interested, while Hounsell and Lentini are not.
“I am still very interested in a seat,” Clement shared in a Facebook exchange. “My desire to be a part of the board has not diminished since the election. If the process is the same as the last time, I will be submitting a letter of interest.”
She added: “I was unable to attend the meeting last night as I was home with a sick kiddo, but plan to try to attend as many meetings as possible.”
“I am very interested in the open seat,” Lebel also shared by Facebook.
Hounsell, who had served on the board two previous times, said he won’t be putting his name in for consideration.
“The voters endorsed the election of others. I came in sixth out of seven candidates,” he wrote in an email Tuesday. “I will not obtain through an appointment that which was denied me by election. I am not applying for the open seat.”
Wednesday, by phone, he added: “I believe it’s essential that the will of the people be adhered to. Just two weeks ago, Michaela Clement came in fourth in the school election. For that reason she has more endorsement from the voters than anyone else, therefore the seat should go to Michaela Clement.
“To do otherwise would be to politicize the process and deny the sovereign will of the voters,” he said.
Lentini said by phone Wednesday he will not be putting his name forward.
For seven months, the board wrestled with creating a policy to appoint a member but could not reach a resolution, either tabling the discussion or sending it back to the policy committee for further review.
In December, Mosca proposed that if a tie for an open seat arises again, it should be broken by drawing numbers out of a hat, a method used by the Secretary of State’s office. But the board wasn’t sure they wanted to go down that path.
The need for a policy harkens back to Sept. 27, when, under RSA 671:33, with the board unable to fill the seat vacated by the departing Jessica Whitelaw, selectmen had to appoint a member to serve until April.
DiGregorio was chosen from a field of six candidates that included Steve Angers, Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley. Selectman Steve Porter made the motion. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, the chairman, abstained.
The journey leading to selectmen choosing a school board member started last Aug. 8, when Whitelaw’s seat was awarded to former board chair Lentini who had lost his re-election bid at the polls.
But as the advertised dateline for the open seat wasn’t until Aug. 12, more interviews took place and the deadline was extended to Aug. 22. Three hours before that meeting, Lentini withdrew his name from consideration.
On Aug. 22, Mosca moved to appoint Angers, while Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Davison and Wallace siding with Goodrich while Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
The board then split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen. Instead, Mosca nominated Clement, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another stalemate, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy, the selectmen shall appoint the member. And that is what happened. However, school board members vowed to make sure that would never happen again.
In October, the board’s policy committee established six steps to filling a vacancy. The steps included advertising the vacancy and giving individuals interested in serving 21 days to submit a letter of interest. All candidate interviews would then take place in a public session of the school board. The appointment would take place at the meeting following the one where the interviews occurred. “Vote shall occur by hand in a public session.”
Then came Step 5: “Should the school board not be able to come to a consensus with a majority vote, ranked-choice voting shall be used.”
Davison vehemently opposed ranked-choice voting. So the board ultimately scrapped Step 5.
Mosca, who stepped down after two terms, said it was “way too early” to consider serving again. He was “saddened” to see Capone have to step down.
“It’s a real shame,” he said. “Cassie was really coming into her own on the board. I’m sad to see her go so soon.”
Mosca added; “I hope the board will look at the results of the last election and give serious consideration to those who put themselves out for the position.”
Richard outlined the appointment process. As of Tuesday, citizens have 21 days to send a letter of interest for the seat to the SAU 9 office (176A Main Street, Conway, NH 03818).
The board will conduct interviews at its May 22 meeting and should anticipate filling the seat at its June 12 meeting.
