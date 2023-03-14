CONWAY — Just over 50 percent of the students who begin their educational careers at Pine Tree School in Center Conway and John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway attend the K-6 buildings all seven years.
The Conway School District has a high transient student population that causes ripple effects both for families, the student and their classmates.
So said John Fuller Principal Danielle Nutting, Conway Elementary Principal Katy Bedley, Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette and Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, all of whom gave a presentation about transient student populations in the district at Monday’s Conway School Board meeting.
“During the 2021-22 school year, students across our schools exhibited increasing mobility,” the SAU 9 Report Card for last year states.
“Supporting students experiencing transitions during the school year requires that we promote the development of mindsets that help students to approach challenges with adaptability, resilience and perseverance.”
In many schools, the class a teacher begins the school year with looks little like they end the year with.
The local educators presented a chart using current sixth-grade data. At Pine Tree, 17 out of 32 (53 percent) current sixth-graders attended the school all seven years. Eight out of 14 students (57 percent) made multiple moves (more than twice). Seven of those 14 students (50 percent) moved to another school within SAU 9, which includes Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Jackson Grammar School and the three elementary schools in Conway.
At John Fuller, 22 out of 42 (52 percent) current sixth-graders have attended the school all seven years. Six out of 20 students (30 percent) have made multiple moves. Three of those 20 students (15 percent) have moved to another school within SAU 9.
At Conway Elementary, 20 out of 31 (65 percent) current sixth-graders have attended the school all seven years. Seven out of 31 students (23 percent) have made multiple moves. Three of those 31 students (10 percent) have moved to another school within SAU 9.
Of the current eighth-grade class at Kennett Middle, 106 out of 121 (88 percent) have attended seventh and eighth grade there. Just two students have made multiple moves.
According to the SAU 9 Report Card from last October, Kennett High School had a 12.5 percent turnover during the 2021-22 school year.
Josiah Bartlett, a pre-K-8 school, had a 17 percent turnover, while Jackson Grammar, a K-6 school, had zero turnover.
Bedley said 31 new students have come into Conway El this school year while 18 have departed.
“There’s been a lot of research around this,” she said. “And it’s also hard to disentangle some of the repercussions that come from this as well because often mobility indicates instability. And kids change schools, sometimes because of happy reasons. But often divorce, parents lose their job, there’s an eviction, things like that.”
She added: “We all know that students thrive with stability. So it’s really hard because the school is not only making up for perhaps a change of instruction and changing pedagogy but also perhaps that instability at home as well. And we know that homeless and foster students, foster care students are typically the most impacted.”
Nutting said: “I think sometimes we have a vision of what we believe homelessness looks like and that might not be exactly what it looks like here in our town, our valley, in general,” she said.
“Mostly what we’re talking about homelessness is children and youth who are sharing housing of persons due to loss of housing or economic hardships. These are families that might be residing with extended families. And they might be residing with friends, or they might be in hotels, motels or campgrounds when the weather allows. And those students can be outside of the Conways if their home school was in one of the Conways when they became homeless so we can provide busing for those students,” Nutting said.
Board member Mike DiGregorio asked if the district keeps track of students who may jump from public school to a charter school or even opts to be home-schooled.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said it has become nearly impossible to track home-schooled students.
“Years ago, they would have to file in our office here and notify us (of the intent to homeschool a child),” he said. “They don’t have to do that anymore. There was a lot more accountability for homeschooling in that they would have to come in during the summertime and schedule an academic review with a building-level principal. Now, we don’t know and, to be honest with you, the state really doesn’t know how many are homeschooled.”
Frechette shared some “mitigation factors” in the local schools.
“Whenever a student moves in district or out of state or out of district, we obviously take time to meet with the family, offer multiple tours, making sure our kiddo is comfortable before they just walk in on day one,” she said.
“We pull in our support people within each of our buildings, so our family support liaisons, myself, school counselors, building principals and other admin and really try to connect with each family member in addition to the students so that they have a point person to go to, because navigating, you know, new names and faces on an instructional teaching team is sometimes a bit overwhelming. To ensure that they have a touchstone when they start is really important.”
Frechette added: “We take as much time as is needed to assess their skills, identify deficit areas, especially for students who have moved multiple times, though the gaps in their learning can be quite significant. And as instructional teams, we have to ask ourselves, is this a skill that we need to go back and really fill the hole and try to fill in the gap? Or is this something that we can address as the curriculum lends itself to, dovetailing into what it is that that particular child needs?”
