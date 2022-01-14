CONWAY — Elizabeth Bouchard, Kennett High School student body president, and the student representative to the Conway School Board, got a surprise Monday when she showed up to attend the meeting in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office.
Bouchard, 18, of Conway was ready to sit down next to Kevin Carpenter, the high school principal, in a row of chairs behind the tables used by board members and other school officials.
“Elizabeth, we got you something,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said and pointed to an item on the table. “You have your own name plate.”
Bouchard quickly grabbed the placard on the table to see her name on it with "student representative" underneath.
“This is pretty sick,” she said beaming. “I thought I might get something that said, ‘student rep,’ on it. I didn’t think it would actually say my name. I’m excited.”
Bouchard, who plans to attend Tufts University upon graduation from Kennett and major in biology and biomedical sciences, was quick to show her nameplate to Virginia Schrader, director of MWV Career and Technical Center, upon her arrival a few minutes later.
“Look what I have, isn’t it sick,” she said.
“It is sick,” Schrader replied, and added, “well deserved.”
Bouchard has been a regular at the first Conway board meetings each month, growing more comfortable with each visit. Monday night, she shared what the Eagles have been up to.
“We had a very successful tree wrapper fundraiser in December,” she said. “We raised around $300 just for our general fund, and we are looking to have a dine to donate in January, so, hopefully, that will help boost our student council funds.”
Bouchard said the student council continues to work on a new dress code.
“The dress code committee is still hacking away at the dress code,” she said. “They are meeting with the (school board’s) policy committee I believe in February whenever the next time they meet.”
The Eagles are already looking ahead to spring.
“The spirit committee is starting some preliminary planning for a spring fling,” said Bouchard. “We're kind of looking to plan events such as what we saw in the fall outside, interactive, trying to keep everything pretty safe. The seniors are beginning to plan their graduation as well as plan some concepts for senior T-shirts. And, we have a mural that we are starting to work on.”
She added: “And, the student council, we went over our bylaws today, just making sure everything looked really good. We amended anything we believed needed to be updated just a few things with COVID, so we went back and amended all of that.”
Board member Ryan Wallace said he has heard frustrations from members of the community about students not being able to attend indoor sporting events. He asked Bouchard, “What are you hearing among the student body?”
“Personally, I think with the rising amount of cases, and with the way that the school has been looking, I don't see it as a necessity for students to go to sports games only because like, students and teachers are dropping like flies,” Bouchard said. “Every person I know has had post-COVID, has COVID, something like that. And I just don't know if it's exactly the time to be worrying about that. But I know that a lot of students really want to be there for their peers. And I absolutely understand like wanting to support school sporting events.”
