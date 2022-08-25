CONWAY — The 39th annual Tournament of Mud Parade, taking place Sept. 10, in North Conway Village, will honor the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane as grand marshals.

A highlight of the annual Mud Bowl weekend, Sept. 9-12, the parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a dozen mud football teams entering floats using the theme, “Primetime Muddy Events.” 

