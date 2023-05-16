CONWAY — Although Superintendent Kevin Richard isn’t scheduled to retire until June of next year, there’s already a growing fear among SAU 9 Board members that they may not be able to find his successor by then. There was enough concern last Thursday that members moved up the search timeline from August to next month.
Barrett Christina, the executive director of the Concord-based New Hampshire School Boards Association, attended Thursday’s meeting in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office. On hand to provide an update on the rules and responsibilities of a New Hampshire school board member and to provide an overview of the right-to-know law, Christina admitted to being taken aback when he saw the evening’s agenda which listed “superintendent timeline search” on it.
“I just got wind tonight that Kevin was retiring,” he said. “I looked at the agenda and said, “Kevin, I had no idea.”
Christina added: “I don’t want to sound like Debbie Downer, but given the number of communities and towns in this SAU, you’re going to have to find a way to manage this search committee very tightly.”
Christina said superintendent search committees generally have 10-12 members on it. The SAU 9 Board is made up of 27 school board members from Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson.
“That’s seven towns, and if you had two members from each, you’re already up to 14,” said Christina. “When you get to 14, 16 or more, it can be a challenge just trying with schedules for everyone, let alone setting up meetings.”
Christina said the NHSBA does provide superintendent search services.
“When the board needs to make that decision, by all means, please let me know,” he said. “And even if you want to do it on your own, just as a general member service, we’re here to help at whatever point if you want some reference checks on people in state or people I probably know.”
SAU 9 Board Chair Nancy Kelemen shared a superintendent search timeline. The first activity was scheduled for August with the SAU 9 Executive Board, made up of individual town school chairs and vice chairs, meeting to review the job description for the superintendent and other responsibilities.
“I strongly recommend we move this up at least two months to June at the latest,” Scott Grant of Bartlett said.
Grant has been researching superintendent search companies and sharing his findings with other SAU 9 school board chairs.
“I’ve looked at 15 different companies out there who do this for a living,” he said, adding, “No disrespect to anyone at the SAU, but the times are changing. The new superintendent pool is not going to be the same as it was when Kevin came on or Carl (Nelson) or Harry Benson. Technology is just going through the roof. Even though the technology is accelerating, we still need someone with people skills, which is extremely important.”
Grant shared his vision for the next superintendent.
“My ideal candidate, especially going through some tuition contracts, could be someone that has let’s say, a bachelor’s in education, and a master’s in business,” he said.
Mike DiGregorio of Conway agreed with Grant about the timeline.
“I would like to see a much more aggressive timeline as well,” he said. “I think in this environment across the country, we’re going to have some real hard challenges to replace Kevin, and I’d like to move this timeline up. Maybe we pick a date in June for the executive committee to get together and start working on it.”
The rest of the timeline looks like this:
• September: Solicit feedback from administration, school board and community on qualities for the next superintendent.
• October: Develop advertisement and recruitment strategies by the SAU 9 Executive Board, to be reviewed by the full board.
• October/November: Propose a budget with any implications. SAU 9 administration and school board set the salary range and establish a contract.
• November: Appoint a superintendent search committee.
• November-January: Advertising with a Jan. 12, 2024 deadline.
• Jan. 18: First meeting of the search committee. Application materials will be distributed to members.
• Jan. 23 (9 a.m.): Search committee ratings of the candidates are due to be submitted to the SAU 9 human resources person.
• Jan. 25: Second meeting of the search committee to review applications and decide on interviews of candidate(s).
• Feb. 5-10: The search committee conducts the first round of interviews.
• February: Reference checks, site visit and additional interview if necessary.
• February-March: Election of a candidate by the full SAU 9 Board.
“The by-dates are just a reference,” Kelemen said. “We don’t have to wait until August to start this. I just wanted the board’s opinion.”
The next meeting of the executive board is slated for June 8 with the full board to meet later that evening.
“The most important thing for us at the June meeting is to come up with a job description,” said Grant.
Kelemen suggested each of the board chairs gather information from their colleagues on what they want in the job description and the chairs share it with the executive board before June 8.
“I assume there is a general job description written somewhere,” DiGregorio said.
“When you take a look at the duties and responsibilities of a superintendent,” Richard said, “you can develop all the job descriptions that you want, but me as a superintendent, I have to follow the RSAs, policies and the laws that are there. And there are certain responsibilities and duties that I have to do. So I think you probably want to start there.”
Conway’s Amy Snow had a question for Richard. “You know how long it took for us to get you,” she said, “so are you willing to stay on?”
“Oh, God, I’m not even entertaining that question right now,” he said, laughing, but added, “You need to work to have a plan that I’m done on June 30, 2024.”
“Carl stayed on, what two or three (extra) years (after a successor couldn’t be found),” Snow said.
“It was three,” Genn Anzaldi of Jackson said. “He was like Oprah (Winfrey).”
