CONWAY — “I couldn’t imagine working in another community,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said Tuesday after the SAU 9 Board last Thursday unanimously extended his contract through the 2024 school year.
“When it’s time to hang up the cleats, it will be SAU 9,” Richard said by phone and added, “This is where I need to be as long as they want me.”
Joe Lentini, chair of the Conway School Board, told the board, “I’ve never dealt with a better manager and leader of people. He’s terrific.”
He added: “Kevin cares very deeply about students, staff and this community. One of his strongest attributes is he empowers people and welcomes their input. Kevin is a gift to this community.”
The board approved a maximum salary increase of 3 percent. Richard’s 2022 salary is listed with the state as being $170,000, excluding benefits.
“There’s no question Kevin deserves his raise and this extension,” said Scott Grant of the Bartlett School Board.
Richard, 55, has been with the Conway School District for over 32 years. He taught at Kennett High and later became the director of the MWV Career and Technical Center before becoming principal of Kennett Middle School. In 2013, Richard was named Middle School Principal of the Year by the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Richard, 55, became superintendent in July 2015, after being named assistant superintendent in September of 2013. He was principal at Kennett Middlel for over a decade.
At last Thursday’s SAU 9 meeting, which is made up of members from the Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton and Jackson school boards, there was a discussion about the superintendent evaluation process.
“I don’t think the evaluation tools are adequate,” said Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett, SAU 9 Board chair. She suggested forming a subcommittee to come up with a new evaluation process.
“I think we’re all aware that we need to retool the evaluation,” said Grant, who noted that in prior years every member of the SAU 9 Board, not just the SAU 9 Executive Board, evaluated the superintendent. “I think everyone needs to have a voice in this.”
Kelemen had nothing but praise for Richard and the other administrators, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s essentially been a seven-day-a week job for the last two years,” she said by phone Wednesday.
“Kevin has done a great job. He’s a leader who leads by example, everyone feels that way.”
She added: “I’m glad he agreed to the extentsion.”
The current evaluation form asks members to rate the superintendent on 10 items, ranging from leadership skills to analytical abilities to curriculum building. The superintendent also has to outline three goals for the upcoming year, then is reviewed the following year to see if he/she attained those goals.
Richard said he was fine with the full board taking part in the evaluations. Those had been open to all board members until it was discovered by Tim Sorgi of the Albany board the process stated evaluations should be done by the executive board.
“I’m in absolute agreement with you,” Michelle Capozzoli of Conway told Grant.
“I want to have something in the evaluation where we can add constructive criticism to move education forward,” said Grant.
“I don’t think we want to criticize as much as offer constructive feedback,” Capozzoli replied. “I think we’re all in agreement that the tool we have now does not work as well as we’d like.”
Capozzoli, Lentini and Joe Mosca, all from the Conway board, along with Sorgi agreed to serve on the subcommittee.
“This is something we wanted to do last year,” Kelemen said. “I think we’ll come up with a more current evaluation tool.”
