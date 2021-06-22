TAMWORTH — Sometimes aggressive timelines pay off — that’s what the SAU 13 Search Committee is hoping. The committee believes it has found a successor to Meredith Nadeau as the next superintendent for the district.
The SAU 13 Joint Board, made of the Freedom, Madison and Tamworth school boards, voted unanimously to accept the search committee’s recommendation to hire Dr. Michael Whaland as its next superintendent. While contract details are still being finalized, the Center Harbor resident is expected to take over the helm of the SAU on July 1.
Whaland, 38, most recently has been curriculum director in the Raymond School District of SAU 33 and a teaching lecturer at Plymouth State University.
“We’re very hopeful that this is going to work out for the long run,” Jack Waldron, chair of the Tamworth School Board and newly elected treasurer of the SAU 13 Joint Board, said Tuesday.
Waldron, who was on the search committee, said: “We had one candidate, Mike, whom we brought before the Joint Board last night that we recommended. The board had some questions, as you might expect, but overall unanimously supported hiring him.”
Waldron, who served as chair of the Joint Board for six years, said at the reorganization meeting of the board on Tuesday, he and Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, switched roles for the upcoming year. Curran is now chair and Waldron treasurer. Waldron said Curran will negotiate a contract with Whaland, but traditionally the post has been a two-year initial hire.
Whaland, according to the Raymond School Report for 2020, earned a salary of $85,996, plus benefits.
The position in SAU 13 was advertised at a starting salary of $110,000-$125,000.
According to the state Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year, Nadeau was earning $126,417. The superintendent's salary for SAU 21, where she is going, is listed at $155,000.
Whaland attended Plymouth State, earning a bachelor of science degree in psychology in 2006, a master’s in counselor education/school counseling and guidance services in 2008 and a doctorate in educational leadership and administration in 2020.
Earlier this month, he was named to the board of directors of the New Hampshire Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. The NHASCD board, according to a June 13 release, “consists of 13 members representing districts across the state, from classroom teachers to administrators and superintendents. The NHASCD Board is responsible for setting the vision and policy for the organization.”
Whaland could not be reached for comment as of press time Tuesday.
The SAU 13 committee started its search for a successor to Nadeau on May 14 and set a two-week deadline for applications. Waldron said four people applied.
The committee interviewed two candidates June 2, unanimously giving the nod to Whaland and conducting a thorough background check on him.
SAU 33 Superintendent Tina McCoy "gave him a glowing recommendation,” Waldron said. “She felt he was ready for this next step, and said that when she can’t be in town, he has filled in as acting superintendent for her.”
He added: “We received lots of positive comments from principals in Raymond who have dealt with Mike in that role (acting superintendent). Another big plus for us is he lives in Center Harbor, which is just a shot down Route 25 from the SAU 13 office (located at the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth). Being able to find someone this close is very unusual.”
Whaland, who was born in Manchester and graduated from Bow High School, has been curriculum director in Raymond since 2017. Before that, he worked as an elementary and middle-level school counselor and was assistant principal in the White Mountains Regional School District from 2008-17.
“One of the nice things is that Kevin (Richard, superintendent of SAU 9) and Mike know each other,” Waldron said. “My hope is that he can hit the ground running.”
“He’s a nice guy,” Richard told the Sun on Tuesday. “We took some graduate courses together. I think he’ll be a good shot in the arm for (SAU 13).”
Whaland was featured in the Union Leader’s “40 Under Forty” issue in January. In the issue, his family was listed as wife Courtney, dog Pemi and cat Lavender.
In the article, Whaland was asked several questions, including
What is the best career advice you ever received? “Pronouns are significant. When developing and sustaining an educational community it’s not about me, it’s about we. Schools and their communities are strengthened by their relationships. As an educational leader, it is crucial to nurture and strengthen these relationships to benefit both school(s) and surrounding community.”
What motivates you to give back to your community? “I have always been taught to pay it forward. In my youth, I was fortunate to have been raised in a community that afforded me all the opportunities to pursue and achieve my goals. I believe it is my civic obligation to give back and strengthen the communities and organizations that have given me so much.”
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals? “The New Hampshire context is extremely unique. Our state is full of natural beauty; the forests, mountains, rivers, lakes and coastline offer a plethora of activities across four distinct seasons. Continuing to invest in technological infrastructure in our rural communities that allows for additional remote work opportunities could make our state more appealing to young professionals who value a work-life balance.”
Nadeau gave her notice as SAU 13 superintendent on May 10 after accepting a similar position at SAU 21, based in Hampton, which is closer to her home in Lee.
The SAU 13 Joint Board accepted Nadeau’s resignation via Zoom at a special meeting on May 11.
Nadeau said a prime reason for working closer to home is that it will allow her to spend more time with her family. “The pandemic, and then the drive through the pandemic when my kids are at home (remote learning most of the past school year) made it tough,” she said.
The commute from Lee to Tamworth is 75 minutes long, while Nadeau’s new commute to Hampton will be about 25 minutes.
“I was hoping this would be where Meredith would remain until she retired,” Waldron said. “I told her that if another professional opportunity comes along or the commute becomes too much, I’ll give you the very best letter of recommendation I can.”
Nadeau will be heading up a much larger district. SAU 21 encompasses the preK-8 North Hampton School, which has 360 students; the K-8 Lincoln Ackerman School in Hampton, with 210 students; the K-4 Seabrook Elementary School, grades 5-8 Seabrook Middle School; the K-8 Barnard School in South Hampton; and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, a 9-12 school with an enrollment of 1,120 students.
SAU 13 has an enrollment of about 675 students.
Waldron plans to introduce Whaland to the community on Thursday. He’s lining up visits at SAU 9 and the Sun among other stops.
“We gave him a quick tour of the schools (Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the Brett School) last week so he could meet some staff,” Waldron said. “One thing that was different when we hired Meredith that was in March and school was in session.”
Richard said there has been quite a bit of transition among superintendents in the Granite State this spring.
“The number of superintendents retiring or moving is incredible,” he said. “I’ll bet 30 have either retired or taken another job.”
