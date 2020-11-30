JACKSON — The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce held tree-lighting ceremony Sunday across from the Jackson Grammar School at sunset, with Santa arriving in a police vehicle driven by Chief Chris Perley.
Festivities started at around 3:30 p.m., with Santa doing the tree-lighting at 4:30 p.m.
. “Everyone wore a mask and practiced safe social distancing,” said Kathleen Flammia, the chamber's executive director.
Sponsors of the tree-lighting were Jeff and Sue Smith and Sandra and Gary Plourde of the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa.
Candy canes were set aside, and music and hot chocolate were featured, said Flammia. She thanked Dallas Bell for her singing; Lisa DuFault for her photos; and Lori and Daria Tatum for their help.
Jingle Bell Chocolate Tours are once again being offered by the Nestlenook Farm and Resort but with safety pandemic protocols in place, Flammia said. They are offered Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. hourly from the Nestlenook.
No more than six people at a time may gather at the check-in area near the Nestlenook’s gazebo with all maintianing a 6-foot social distancing space. For more information, call Flammia at (978) 580-0905.
Next weekend, the Bartlett Recreation Department is presenting its annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Bartlett Village Park on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. Come see Summit the Bernese Mountain Dog and his wagon with trainer Lynn Jones. “If you can’t make it, we will be doing live-streaming on our Facebook page,” notes Annette Libby, Bartlett Athletic Recreation Association director, who added this year’s tree is a beautiful balsam fir donated by resident Pat Quinn. Due to pandemic concerns, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles – candy canes will be distributed to all in their cars. For further information, call (603) 374-1952.
