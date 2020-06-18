CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced it will temporarily close of the Saco River Covered Bridge in Conway next Tuesday for interior bridge cleaning.
The bridge, which carries East Side Road over the Saco River, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until noon. Signs on East Side Road will alert motorists to the temporary closure.
The bridge is cleaned annually to remove any dirt, salt or other debris from both the floor of the bridge and the tresses. The reason behind that is that water can accumulate on a dirty bridge and degrade the wood. The state maintenance crew will use a low pressure wash to clean the bridge.
Built in 1890, the 224.9-foot-long Saco River Covered Bridge features a Paddleford truss with added arches.
