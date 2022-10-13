BERLIN — Not only does RiverFire return in full form this Saturday to the Service Credit Union Heritage Park, but some added attractions promise to make this year’s event the best ever.
RiverFire was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and last year’s version was modified when the virus surged locally, and the beer tent, the kid’s bouncy houses, petting zoo and hayrides were all eliminated.
Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Coordinator Paula Kinney said all those components are returning this year along with the Zombie ATV Poker Run, the RiverFire 5K race, cornhole tournament, the children’s Halloween Costume Parade, the Pumpkins on the Bridge, and the lighting of the Boom Piers on the Androscoggin River. In addition, Kinney said the chamber has added some new features as it strives to make RiverFire better each year.
New this year is a trackless train with three cars that can carry up to 12 people at a time through the park. Also new is professional street performer Kevin Armour who combines acrobatic feats and juggling with comedy in shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
In the RiverFire Fun Zone for kids and teens there will be bigger and better inflatables including Frankenstein, a 30-foot-tall Monster Bounce/Slide plus a corn maze obstacle course. For toddlers, there is a cow belly bouncer that the kids can have fun jumping on. Bobbing for Apples is going supersize with two contestants attached to bungee cords via a harness sprint against the tension to reach and fill their buckets with foam apples from the center of the game. Just when you think you have another apple for your bucket, the bungee cord takes affect and makes you fall back.
The day kicks off with registration for the Zombie Poker Run from 9 a.m. to noon at the park. Prizes are given for the top three poker hands, the worst poker hand, and best use of the Zombie theme. The Fun Zone opens at 1 p.m. at the park and runs through 5 p.m. Hayrides go from 3-8 p.m. The Berlin Police Department K9 unit will do a demonstration at 3 p.m.
The Children’s Costume Parade lines up at 5 p.m. at the former Brown School and walks the short distance to the park.
Starting at 1 p.m. will be a variety of food vendors offering everything from hamburgers and hot dogs to chowder to Chinese and Mexican food as well as dougnuts, apple cider, cotton candy, French fries, barbecue ribs, popcorn, and meat pie. The beer tent will provide an assortment of cold beers, when it opens at 2 p.m.
In addition to checking out the variety of food and watching the various competitive games, visitors can check out craft vendors making jewelry, artwork, and knit items.
The band LA Harley will begin playing at 6 p.m. Kinney said the band is Maine’s premier rock and party band and has a lot of ties to Berlin. She said the band will perform until 9 p.m.
Dusk is when the lighting of the decorated pumpkins on the walking bridge and the bonfires set on the boom piers in the river takes place. With foliage expected to be near peak, the reflecting light should be spectacular.
Kinney said she views RiverFire as different from the other events hosted by the chamber.
“When I think of RiverFire, I think of home. Our river, our community, our celebration. I feel it’s loved by so many locals and people that used to live in Berlin and now come home every year to attend. There are a lot of tourists who attend RiverFire now too, but I still feel like it’s a “hometown” thing. And I think that’s the driving force to make RiverFire better every year,” she said.
Construction of the RiverWalk is underway and city and chamber officials ask people attending RiverFire to stay off the grassy areas and follow the signs asking people to stay on the paved path. Kinney pointed out there is plenty of room for people to see the fires burning and be considerate. “Just think how beautiful the Riverwalk will be next year for all the events and everyday walking and viewing,” she said.
Kinney said many people have volunteered to help with RiverFire and also thanked her sponsors: Service Credit Union, Noyes Chevrolet, Berlin City Auto, MOMS, BrookField Renewable, NUCAR Preowned Superstore Gorham, Nextera Energy Partners, Capone Iron Corporation, Badger Realty, ReMax Northern Edge Realty, Jericho Adventures, White Mountains Community College, Chapman Recycling.
