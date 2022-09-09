By Rachel Andrews Damon, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy’s Class of 1972 recently celebrated its 50th high school reunion, and did so with vigor, style and enthusiasm.
FA’s Class of ‘72 is steeped in an impressive loyalty and historical commitment to each classmate. Most class members are now around 68 years old. But their energy during the five-day celebration was like it was 1972 all over again!
In 1970, Keith Durham’s parents sent their youngest of three sons to Fryeburg Academy for his junior and senior years.
“I was attending Charles River Academy in Boston for my first two years of high school and had some learning challenges. My mother in particular was firm that I was going to college and thought a preparatory school was in order. We looked at Hyde School in Bath, Maine, and Fryeburg Academy. When we visited FA, I knew instantly it was the right place for me. But truly, I can be honest now that it’s 50 years later — it was because it was co-ed and Hyde wasn’t!”
Durham continued: "I was taken under the wing of many caring and talented teachers like Dan Turner, Scott Kelly, Mary Ellen Brown, Ken Brown, Cliff Hobbins, Bill Hammond, Dave Woodsome and many more. The teachers at FA made you feel included, and they wanted you to do better in every aspect. They made you feel you were capable of more and you’d be better because of it. As far as friends, I made the best ones ever. Lifelong.”
Durham went on to Plymouth State College, got his master’s from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass., and became a Boston Public School teacher, football and wrestling coach. Durham was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019.
Durham rallied fellow classmates to begin planning for their 50th reunion about three years ago. His first call was to class president Jamie Boschert Pandora, of Fryeburg. With his contagious enthusiasm, other classmates jumped on board. Soon a group of 15 formed into a very pro-active committee. They had regular meetings via Zoom.
The class had 104 students on the day of their graduation, June 10, 1972. By this year, 14 classmates had passed.
The committee put together a five-day plan with nine separate events unning from Aug.17-21. The events were scheduled so all could also attend Fryeburg Academy’s Annual Reunion events held at the school.
The Class of ‘72 reunion started with a Wednesday opening welcome at the new Fryeburg Kitchen and Marketplace Restaurant. On Thursday, they pontooned on Kezar Lake, hiked Jockey Cap, golfed at Kezar Lake Country Club and capped the day off with dinner at Ebenezer Kezar’s Pub in Lovell. Old stomping grounds all around.
Friday included a tour of potato operations at Green Thumb Farms by Brenda Thibodeau and staff. Thibodeau is a trustee at Fryeburg Academy and husband, Don, is a member of the Class of ‘72. The afternoon was spent lounging on the lawn of Christine Wiley Knowlton’s house in Fryeburg.
Saturday was spent at reunion events on the campus of Fryeburg Academy and capped with a large celebration at the home of Gary and Jackie (Monson) MacFarlane of Denmark. The MacFarlanes are both Class of ‘72, high school sweethearts, married now for 48 years.
The Class of ‘72 has established a scholarship to be awarded annually to a graduating Fryeburg Academy senior. Melinda Chase Bracken of Pittsburgh, Pa., has led the development of the scholarship fund.
“I am grateful for the support our endowed scholarship has gotten and very thankful for this opportunity to renew friendships. It has been wonderful being back in Fryeburg!” she said.
Despite exhaustion, classmates met up Sunday for a goodbye brunch at the home of class president Pandora. Besides providing long-lasting leadership, her organizational skills are top-notch. She is the chief collector of all things relating to her class including photos of classmates who have passed and memorabilia from 1972. A
Fryeburg Academy’s Class of 1972 has vowed to do this again to celebrate their 55th reunion in 2027. Their motto will be “Staying Alive for 55!”
In a toast given by classmate Jim Eastman, raised in Fryeburg, now living in Naples, Fla., “It’s so great to reconnect with people who I knew when I was 16. I’m so proud of the people I grew up with.”
