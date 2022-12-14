CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously to charge residents $5 to register their license plate to avoid paying to park in North Conway Village.
Last week, the board voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 proposed operating budget to install paid parking. David Weathers and Steve Porter voted in the minority because they felt the funding should be in a separate warrant article. Carl Thibodeau, Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath voted for it.
Selectmen already charge residents, town taxpayers and Albany residents $5 for an annual parking permit sticker to park at three rec sites in the summer: Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing.
Town Manager John Eastman said staff wants to move away from issuing stickers and go to an app-based system instead.
On Tuesday, selectmen discussed what if anything residents should pay to park in North Conway Village. The municipal budget committee was scheduled to discuss paid parking Wednesday night after the Sun’s deadline.
“What you accepted last week was more or less the concept of this parking program,” said Eastman. “There’s a few details you wanted to nail down.”
The North Conway business community was in fierce opposition to the plan; however, after the vote last week, no one showed up at Tuesday’s meeting.
Paid parking is envisioned from Depot Street up to Pine Street in North Conway; however, residents can remove the funding for it at deliberative session in March or vote down the operating budget at the polls in April.
Eastman said he came up with three options for resident parking. The first was for residents to park for free with a $5 annual permit. The second was to have residents $2 per hour like everyone else. The third was to have residents pay $1 an hour.
“You don’t really need to make a lot of money off residents,” said Eastman.
He said Public Works Director Andy Smith (who was sick and not at the meeting) had suggested non-resident taxpayers also could get the resident North Conway permits.
Thibodeau said he would not entertain the concept of allowing second homeowners to purchase resident permits for North Conway.
“This whole program is to raise funds to help control the cost of taxes,” said Thibodeau, who said people can control whether to go to North Conway and for how long.
“So if you don’t want to pay a parking fee, then don’t go to North Conway Village, or go and make sure that you have a list of things that you need to accomplish at the time you’re there,” he said, addressing the hypothetical visitor.
At the end of the discussion, Selectman Steve Porter made a motion that residents pay nothing aside for the $5 annual permit. The motion passed 5-0.
Zeb’s owner Peter Edwards estimated the paid parking program would reduce taxes on a $200,000 home by about $30.
The Sun asked Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanagh about second homeowners not being to get same parking pass as year-round residents.
“I can’t imagine it would be legal to offer one group of taxpayers a benefit and deny other taxpayers the same benefit,” said Cavanaugh.
At another point in the meeting, Thibodeau, who owns Conway Marketplace in Conway Village, said he pays $24,000 per year to maintain his parking lot, yet North Conway Village businesses have on-street parking they pay nothing for, aside from through their taxes.
“Last year, Zeb’s paid $0 to maintain any parking relative to his customer base or his employees,” said Thibodeau.
During media questions, the Sun pointed out that Route 16, where Zeb’s is located, is actually a state road and the town doesn’t pay much to maintain it. Thibodeau said while the state plows snow off the road, the town is still responsible for striping the spaces and clearing the sidewalk.
Selectmen also decided they want to charge the general public $2 an hour for parking in North Conway.
Senior staff had suggested $2 per hour, including a 35-cent “convenience fee” and a credit card fee of 2.9 percent plus 25 cents.
So, on the first hour the town would make $1.34 and then $2 per hour after that, according to Eastman.
However, Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Thibodeau were skeptical that the app/credit card fees would go away after the first hour. Eastman said he would look into that.
“If you sign up for the day, you’re gonna be there for 10 hours, you’re gonna pay 2.9 percent on $20 bucks,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau moved to have the parking fee be $2, and it passed 5-0.
Weathers said he doesn’t see $2 for parking as a problem for people to pay. He said if North Conway visitors spend $50-$80 shopping or going out to eat, why would they hesitate to spend another $2-$4 on parking? “I don’t believe it’s going to have that much of an impact,” said Weathers.
Selectmen agreed to a $30 penalty for parking violators.
Next week, the board is set to discuss a parking plan for employees of North Conway businesses.
According to a draft of the proposal that the town posted on its website, “eligible” businesses could pay $20 per employee to get a pass to allow them to park in designated areas like the HEB or Depot Street lots. The posting defined eligible businesses as those that lack any parking.
However, Thibodeau suggested that employers that have only limited parking should also be able to get some passes for their employees.
“If you have a downtown business that has four parking spaces and three employees, you may want to issue them two parking passes, because you can’t expect to be able to just park the employees in the parking lot,” said Thibodeau. “You gotta have some room for your customers as well.”
Eastman said that issue is on “Smith’s radar.” Eastman said if a business has ample parking, they wouldn’t need to have passes.
Eastman said the Whitaker Homestead lot could also be expanded. The town’s paid parking proposal posted at conwaynh.org says Whitaker’s lot would remain free for all.
