CONWAY — About 75 citizens turned out for Monday’s Conway School Board meeting, with many speaking out against closing one of the district’s three elementary schools, a move that could save up $1.2 million annually.
It was the first meeting of the full board since its school closure committee met May 26 and voted 3-1-1 to shutter a school: either John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway or Pine Tree School in Center Conway.
Serving on the committee are school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel. Also, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca voted to close a school and while it looked like Capozzoli was going to agree with them, she ended up abstaining. Whitelaw was in the minority.
Jost and Marvel recommend shuttering Pine Tree, while Mosca believes it should be John Fuller.
Due to the expected large turnout, the meeting was moved to Kennett Middle’s Seidenstuecker Gymnasium.
Mosca, the ad-hoc committee’s chair, offered an overview of how members arrived at their decision.
“We looked at numbers, and from 2004 to today in our elementary schools, we’re down 206 students,” he said, adding that even if the district only has two elementary schools, “class size is going to be somewhere around 20-21 students per class, which is not huge.”
Whitelaw said the community should have the ultimate say.
“My comment is based on the number of emails received and the public comment I’ve heard,” she said. “I think we owe it to the public to have some sort of hearing or forum or something in the future, so we can hear from the public and not just make a decision.”
With the average home price in Conway being about $300,000, closing a school would lead to savings of about $180 a year for taxpayers.
“While I understand there is a savings of $1 million, and I understand that it will increase every year, it’s a $15 impact per month on taxes,” Capozzoli said.
“While some are able to afford that, some are not. I would like to hear from our community. I want to understand: Is this a vocal minority that wants to close a school, or is it the vocal majority that does not want to close the school?” she asked.
Mosca said: “My vote was strictly based on the facts and based on the number of students; we don’t need a third elementary school.”
He added: “Whatever the community wants to do, I’m fine with it, but I can take the emotion out of it.”
Most public comments at Monday’s meeting centered around a school closure. Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition Executive Director Harrison Kanzler, speaking as a citizen, asked about class size. “What is the cap on classrooms,” he asked. “Is there a cap?”
Richard said school officials try to keep class size at around 20 students for grades K-3 and up to 25 for the older grades. The state Department of Education recommends a cap of 30 students per class.
“Did the committee talk with any other municipal boards, like the planning board?” Kanzler asked, adding, “I strongly feel that we should not be closing the schools because it’s my understanding, we have somewhere around 200-plus rental units that are going to be built within the next few years in the town of Conway, specifically. In New Hampshire, it averages about 1.2 children per rental unit.”
Resident Linda Burns agreed with Kanzler. “With the projected increase (in housing), I would hate for us to go ahead and close a school, then we have our population increase, and in 10 or 15 years have to go before the voters and say we need a new $15 million-$20 million elementary school,” she said.
Resident Sean Littlefield, a teacher at Kennett High, said: “When we look at the school buildings we have right now, it seems like we’re already somewhat pressed for space,” he said, pointing out that students at Conway Elementary have to go to a portable classroom for music class. At Pine Tree, students have to do music class on the stage between the gymnasium and the cafeteria, where they have curtains dividing them from the lunches and from the PE classes.
“Yes, numbers have gone down,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re at a point where they’re at their lowest and they’re going to start coming back up. And I really hate to see us, like Linda said, close a school, sell the building off and then in 10 years, numbers will come back up and we have to go to voters and say we don’t have enough space, we need to build a brand new school.”
Resident Nick Devito said he and his family moved to the area a little over a year ago.
“Both of my children are enrolled in Pine Tree,” he said. “The sense of community that we’ve received just for my children going there has been something that growing up in Massachusetts I’ve never experienced,” he said.
Devito added: “Keeping children closely tied to their communities is more important than any tax dollars that we could possibly ever save.”
Larissa Nattrass said she and her family have been in the area for about 10 months.
“We heard such great things about Pine Tree and about Dr. Frechette. And that was part of our reason for buying (a home) in the district. We moved from Colorado where the class numbers were way higher. Our kids are thriving here, they’re doing great, and I would really hate to see that go away,” she said.
The board ultimately agreed to further discuss the topic June 27. It is leaning toward developing a warrant article asking the community if it supports closing an elementary school. If the answer is yes, that would lead to another warrant question, asking voters to decide which one.
