DIXVILLE NOTCH — Lifelong Republican Les Otten, who ran for governor of Maine in 2010, said in a video he released in Twitter Monday that his “First in the Nation” vote at midnight in Dixville would go to Democrat Joe Biden.
Otten is the lead developer at The Balsams Resort, where Dixville’s midnight vote has been held since 1960.
In his video, which by Tuesday night had received 1.4 million views, Otten said: "I am a lifelong Republican voting for Biden for president. I do not agree with him on a lot of issues, but I believe it is time to find what unites us, not what divides us. It is time to rebuild the heart of what makes us a great country. That starts with electing leaders of character who are truthful, who put the country’s welfare ahead of all else, and who show respect for all people — regardless of their gender, race, religion or political beliefs."
Otten continued, "My vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our party can find its way back. It’s time to return to the values a conservative Republican Party has historically held dear — limited government, balanced budgets, support for working families, respect for personal rights and historically being at the forefront of racial justice, dating back to when we were the party of Lincoln.
"Paradoxically, a Joe Biden presidency will allow us to refocus on core Republican values, and we can become the conservative party that can lead America to prosperity and greatness again," he finished.
To view the video, go to tinyurl.com/dixvillevote.
Meanwhile, when the tallying was done, Dixville cast all five of its votes for the Biden/Harris ticket.
According to The New York Times, Biden is the first presidential candidate to sweep the general election vote in Dixville Notch since the midnight voting tradition began there in 1960, when Richard M. Nixon won all nine votes over John F. Kennedy.
The other midnight voting town, Millsfield, favored President Donald Trump by 16 votes to five.
Hart's Location canceled its midnight voting tradition this year due to pandemic concerns.
Meanwhile, according to WMUR, in neighboring Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott told reporters Tuesday he crossed party lines and voted for former Vice President Joe Biden for president. He became the first incumbent Republican governor to openly announce his support for the Democratic nominee.
