OSSIPEE — Carroll County's newly hired chief financial officer announced Monday that the county made a $9,000 overpayment in a settlement with former County Administrator Ken Robichaud, who has already agreed to return the money.
Robichaud was terminated Feb. 1. In March, the local legislative delegation, which passes county budgets, approved the county’s 2020 budget which included money for a settlement with Robichaud.
In September, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) questioned a transfer of $130,000 from the salaries line to the settlement budget line. County officials also became concerned that the administrative salaries line was going to be overspent as a result of the transfer. The delegation decided to create an investigative committee to look into the matter.
That committee consisted of state Reps. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Chairman Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), Cordelli, Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield) and Steve Woodcock (D-Conway).
The committee met several times this fall and had its final meeting Monday, when new county CFO Fergus Cullen, who arrived about a month ago, delivered a report explaining what happened.
Cullen said the decisions that led to the investigation committee being formed occurred well before his arrival and when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to hit. The delegation had to cope with new meeting rules and learning to communicate over Zoom. Cullen said he got a sense of what happened by watching recordings of the meetings.
“You go back and see what it was like as you were living that experience in real time, and it was chaotic,” said Cullen. "It should not be a surprise that mistakes were made under those circumstances.”
Among the issuesCullen found was that the final payment that the county made to Robichaud on May 8 was $119,636.17. But the amount should have been $110,636.
“I think it was a simple typo in an email," said Cullen — instead of typing $110,000, the email writer typed $119,000.
Cullen noted that the "0" and "9" keys are right next to each other.
“I have no reason to think that this mistake was caused by anything other than a simple and innocent clerical error,” he said.
The Sun asked Cullen who sent and received the email with the $9,000 mistake, and Butler said that was a personnel issue that should be dealt with in non-public.
The packet of documents Cullen assembled for the committee contains a letter from Robichaud dated Oct. 9. In it, Robichaud agrees to pay back the money in three installments. The letter says he was to hand County Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) a check for $3,000 on Oct. 10. He promised the next check would be mailed to the county on Nov. 20 and a third check on Dec. 18.
Babson confirmed he received the first installment.
“He gave me a check to give to Fergie (Cullen) and Kathy (finance director Kathy Armstrong,” said Babson. “He’s returned one-third of it already.”
Also, on Jan. 21, Robichaud filed a wage claim with the New Hampshire Department of Labor for $23,405 for payment of earned time off as required by law. The county paid that amount, and the claim was withdrawn.
On March 3, the county and Robichaud agreed to a settlement with the salary cost of the settlement was recorded at nearly $141,000.
However, the delegation didn’t budget for the earned time off, and the entire amount turned out to be $25,394. Instead, only $6,782 was budgeted.
That created a $18,612 deficit in the county’s administrative salaries line that will have to be addressed in a budget transfer.
In total, the delegation budgeted $182,543 to separate from Robichaud, but in actuality it should have budgeted $218,528, said Cullen, because the separation ended up costing the equivalent of 14 months' salary and benefits for Robichaud. The delegation budgeted for only 12 months.
Cullen also said in the “March rush” to create the county coordinator position to replace the administrator’s position, the administrative wages line should have been adjusted from $221,000 to $231,700. The administrative salaries budget has six positions and the county commissioners.
Regarding Cordelli’s question about the money transfer from salaries to the settlement line, Cullen concluded that the finance office was correct to process the payments to Robichaud through payroll so that taxes, withholding and W-2 would be accurate.
“The actual process of doing the transfer, I think, was both consistent with the intent at the delegation at the time and with the law,” said Cullen.
“That being said, this was a six figure payout to the chief staff member of the county. It’s clear to me in hindsight that people should have recognized that this deserved extra attention and care and that the delegation should have been more informed every single step of the way to make sure that misunderstandings like this didn’t come up down the road," he said.
"I can understand how it all happened, so I just think a certain amount of grace needs to be considered when thinking about how these mistakes went down.”
Marsh hailed the report as “outstanding.” He made a motion for the committee to accept the report, and it passed unanimously.
Cullen, Marsh said, "has effectively given us what amounts to a forensic audit without subjecting the county to the expense of a forensic audit."
