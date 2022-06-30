CONWAY — Repairing the front facade of the Conway Public Library building will be a slow, deliberate process, one done with care and attention to historic detail.
That was the message conveyed by Conway Public Library officials Monday after the release of a report from the engineering firm of Barba + Wheelock Architects of Portland, Maine.
The report outlined the scope of work required to fix the columns hit by a pickup on the night of March 31. The crash killed a passenger, 21-year-old Brooke Barron of Conway, and brought manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated charges against the driver, Harold Hill Jr., 32, who remains behind bars pending trial.
Representatives of Barba + Wheelock and Lincoln/Haney Engineering Associates of Brunswick, Maine, conducted a site visit May 9. The report was issued June 9.
The report will be used in the request for proposal document issued to choose a contractor to do the repairs on the facade.
A building subcommittee, comprised of former Conway Town Manager Earl Sires, Rob Adair (who is a retired structural engineer and chair of the Conway Conservation Commission) and Gary MacDonald, treasurer of the Conway Historical Society and a former school superintendent, will meet in July and discuss the findings of the report.
“With the delivery of this report, a vital first step in the repair process of our beloved building is now complete. We look forward to issuing the RFP with the assistance of our building committee in the near future,” said Library Board of Trustees Chair Julie Laracy.
Conway Public Library Director David Smolen told the Sun Tuesday the subcommittee will meet July 27 at 4 p.m. at the Town Garage in Center Conway. He said he did get some good news from the report.
“Although it is very upsetting that the columns have to be replaced, which we already knew, that in a sense is a victory to hear that the fancy decorative capitals at the top can be saved,” said Smolen.
He said projected costs are still being determined and will be part of the RFP.
Among B+W’s recommendations were:
• Reset granite column plinths (originally supporting the brownstone columns), and any other stone that has shifted, back to their original locations.
• Patch granite spalls where present.
• Repair cracks in existing brownstone facade by routing and sealing them.
• Have pilaster shafts fabricated in cast stone to replicate the dimensions and stippled carved surface texture of the originals.
• Have a mold taken of the most intact sections of the column capitals to be replicated. Create patch repairs for the spalled areas using the mold. Install the patch repair against the parent stone with a mechanical anchor (recommended by a structural engineer).
• Similarly, complete patch repairs on column bases.
• Have column shafts fabricated in cast stone to replicate the dimensions and stippled carved surface texture of the originals.
• Remove the temporary wooden posts, one at a time, once the repaired column and pilaster elements are ready for installation. Reinstall column capitals and bases and install fabricated cast stone column shafts with a layer of historically-appropriate mortar between each successive unit. Ensure adequate temporary structural support of the entablature between the period when the wooden posts are removed and the combination new/repaired columns are installed.
• Reinstall original pilaster capital, repairing as needed, and install new cast stone pilaster shaft, keying into the brownstone facade, like the original pilaster. Install a layer of historically-appropriate mortar between each successive unit. Ensure adequate temporary structural support of the entablature between the period when the wooden post is removed, and the combination new/repaired pilaster is installed.
• Grind down discolored scratches on remaining west brownstone column. If necessary, install patch to fill in profile of column if more than a quarter-inch depth of stone is ground off. Ensure that finished surfaces have stippled pattern to match existing, whether hand-chiseled on stone or cast on the surface of the patch.
• Consider a new railing design to match the design of the original construction. Embed railings at different locations from the original so that anchors are embedded in solid parent stone and bed in non-shrink grout.
• Remove mortar from entire entrance and install historically-appropriate mortar. Installing modern cementitious mortars can cause damage to the less porous stone.
• Clean scratches and staining from granite.
The report is available at conwaypubliclibrary.org.
In 1900, Dr. Thomas L. Jenks’ widow, Lydia, and daughter, Sarah, presented the town with the library, topped by a clock tower and bell. It was given in memory of Dr. Jenks, a successful physician, born near Conway Village. The sturdy foundation was once the Washington Boulder on Pine Hill in Conway. It officially opened on Jan. 1, 1902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.