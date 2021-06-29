CONWAY — Long before Obama, Bush and Clinton, there was Gravel.
Former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel, the last Democrat senator to serve from Alaska, started a trend at The Conway Daily Sun that has continued right up through the last election cycle, becoming the first person to sign Ice Box One, the Sun’s presidential refrigerator.
Sadly, the two-time candidate for the Oval Office died last Saturday at the age of 91. Gravel, who was born Maurice Robert Gravel in Springfield, Mass., on May 13, 1930, was living in Seaside, Calif., and in failing health at the time of his death. According to daughter Lynne Mosier, the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood plasma cells.
As a senator from 1969-81, Gravel will be remembered for forcing an end to the military draft; helping end nuclear testing in the North Pacific; leading Congress to build the Alaska pipeline; and releasing the Pentagon Papers, risking censure and possibly prison at the time.
He is primarily known for having put into the public record a large portion of the Pentagon Papers by entering 4,100 pages of the Papers into the record of his Senate subcommittee on Buildings and Grounds, in 1971.
The Pentagon Papers, according to Wikipedia, is “the common title for ‘United States-Vietnam Relations, 1945-1967: A Study Prepared by the Department of Defense,’ a 47 volume, 7,000-page, top-secret U.S. Department of Defense history of the United States' political and military involvement in the Vietnam War from 1945 to 1971.”
Also, in 1971, using various parliamentary methods, Gravel said he was “able to block a bill for five months before President Richard Nixon and Senate Republicans agreed to allow the draft to expire in 1973.”
Gravel believed President George W. Bush “committed fraud on the American people by going to war with Iraq.
“The parallel to Vietnam is really uncanny," he said. "Even the good people are saying, 'Let's set a date certain (to get the troops out).' If you set a date certain and you've got a daughter or a son over there and the date you set is next June or January and your son is killed next month, how do you feel about it, a date certain? You know the war is going to end, but what about the people who are dying in the meantime? If it's worth getting out, it's worth getting out now.”
Gravel ran for president in 2008 and 2019. During his first visit to North Conway, he was the first candidate to declare for the presidency that cycle, announcing in the summer of 2006.
“I’m the presidential front-runner,” Gravel, who lived in Virginia at the time, said with a grin when he visited the Sun on Sept. 16, 2006. He was also the only candidate running at that time.
He was running on a platform of “government for the people and by the people.”
A self-professed maverick, Gravel spent 10 years crafting the National Initiative, which included a constitutional amendment, the Democracy Amendment, and a federal statute, the Democracy Act, “that brings the people into the operations of government as lawmakers. The people thereby become a new check in our system of checks and balances," he said, "not unlike adding a fourth leg to an unstable three-legged table.”
Gravel listed his priorities on the campaign trail as the fair tax, single-payer health care and the reform of Social Security.
Gravel returned to the Sun on Jan. 3, 2008. The paper ran the headline, “Grumpy grandpa or breath of fresh air?” Just ahead of the New Hampshire Primary, Gravel was disappointed that his ideas never really took hold despite 16 months of campaigning.
“I was much, much more optimistic as to how I would be received by the media," said Gravel, who was accompanied by wife Whitney. "If you will recall when I was last here, you said, 'What if you don't win?' and I said, 'Oh, I'll win.' That was in terms of the primary. There's no question it surprised me the way I was treated in the debates."
Although invited to the first debate, Gravel said he saw signs that the deck was stacked against him the minute he took to the stage.
"I got four minutes, and that was in South Carolina," he said. "I was broke at that point, and I mean real broke, but in four minutes (on camera), we had raised up enough money to pay off all of our debts nationally. That was the debate where I appeared angry and said, 'These people scare me.'
"Brian Williams (then-anchor of "NBC Nightly News" and moderator for the debate) was trying to tag me when he said, 'Senator, why are you running? You've said you don't care if you win.' I said, 'That's true I said that, and I don't really care, but since I've been running with these people, I now care because these people scare me.' That was the famous line used over and over.”
When he was shut out of the debates in 2007, he switched to the Libertarian Party in March 2008.
Gravel loved the New Hampshire motto of "Live Free or Die," calling it "just dynamite because I've got obviously some libertarian tendencies. ... I think it should be a national slogan. You may die, but you're not living free because you live free by determining your life; and who determines life is who makes the laws because we're a nation of laws. So, if you want to be free in New Hampshire, become lawmakers, then you'll really become free. That's my message, 'Let the people decide.'"
When he signed the Sun's fridge, he wrote, "Mike Gravel USS D-Alaska, Virginia.”
When asked which three people throughout history he’d like to have dinner with, Gravel selected George Washington, Solon (an ancient Athenian lawmaker) and Nelson Mandela.
