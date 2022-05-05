CONWAY — During last Saturday's fire that destroyed the south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort atop Sunset Hill in North Conway, employees could be seen on the grounds, distributing blankets to guests who had been at the Kahuna Laguna Water Park at the time of the afternoon blaze and handing out water.
Following the closing of the hotel, hotel managment released the following statement on May 5 regarding plans for re-opening and for the status of the resort’s workers:
“Here at Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, we have entered the week full of gratitude. We continue to be deeply moved by the outpouring of support from the local community, and for the first responders and fellow colleagues who reacted so fast to ensure the most valuable part of our property – the people – made it out safely.
“As we shift to look forward, we are working with key partners to determine a reopening timeline. For now, we can confirm we will remain fully closed through the end of May.
Red Jacket Mountain View Resort has committed to keeping the team active while we work through plans and have had our Human Resources team onsite this week to individually identify best next steps for team members.”
The statement adds that all employees will receive full compensation as the resort management works with them on their individualized transition plans.
“We are finding roles for each to them, whether remaining onsite throughout the recovery process or relocating to one of our other New England properties for task force assignments or longer term roles. In some instances, employees may opt for temporary positions at any of the number of local businesses who have actively stepped forth offering employment.
Our efforts will now be focused on supporting the team and developing a path forward to reopen and rebuild. Further updates on reopening will appear on our website when available.”
The statement was released to the press on behalf of the hotel by publicist Lauren Knudsen of 20Two Studio of New York City.
Knudsen when contacted on Thursday said she did not know how many employees were affected. Efforts to contact Justin Grimes regional manager for Red Jacket Resorts for comment were not successful as of press time.
Linda Burns, assistant emergency management director for the town of Conway, in an interview with the Sun this week praised the work of employees, as they rounded up guests and took their names and contact information as they waited to board buses that had been arranged by the employees to take guests to nearby lodging properties due to the fire.
"Hats off to the Red Jacket staff. They were right there, and they knew exactly what they were doing, taking down information,” said Burns. “When I got there, Red Jacket staff had already done the job of making the calls to local inns to find lodging. Neighbors such as Ned Sullivan (who owns rental properties at the base of the Red Jacket’s exit on Locust Lane) stepped forward as well.”
Opened in 1971, the Red Jacket Mountain View in North Conway was sold last fall by the Davenport Companies of South Yarmouth, Mass., to affiliates of the New York-based company EOS Investors LLC along with five other Red Jacket properties on Cape Cod.
The cause of the fire last Saturday is still under investigation, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office, which released a statement on Tuesday:
“The office has received many inquiries on the fire protection systems in the hotel. Investigators have been able to verify that the guest rooms were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery back-up, in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector. The smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms, once activated.
“The heat detector would set off the building fire alarm system, once activated.
“The main hallways of the hotel were equipped with fire alarm system smoke detectors and alarm notification devices (horn/strobes).
“The south wing of the hotel lacked a complete automatic sprinkler system. The New Hampshire State Fire Code, defined in RSA 153, includes the Life Safety Code, NFPA 101, 2015 edition. Under the current statute, existing hotel occupancies that are not considered a high-rise are not required to have an automatic sprinkler system.
“Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises.”
The fire was fought by the North Conway Fire Department with assistance from 27 other departments from as far north as Shelburne and as far south as Milton and as far west as Sandwich.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece and Grimes said 75 rooms in the south wing were destroyed and there was smoke and water damage to the main core and smoke damage to the north wing.
Approximately 155 guests were forced out of the hotel and were transported to neighboring lodging establishments.
