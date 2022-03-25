CONWAY — Kennett High rolled out the black and white carpet for the Class of 2026 on March 16 with a record turnout for freshman transition night.
Eighth-graders and their parents were given the royal treatment when they entered the nest at the top of Eagles’ Way.
“I shared with a colleague that I think we sent the right message,” Corey Genest, business education teacher at the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High, told the Sun on Wednesday. “That message is, ‘I get to go to Kennett High School,’ not ‘I have to go to Kennett.’ The more that we can spread that ideal the better things can be in our community.”
“It was an absolutely fabulous evening,” added Virginia Schrader, Career and Technical Center director. “I think we were thrilled by the turnout.”
Genest said 150 families turned out, representing more than 85 percent of the projected freshman class for next fall. All of the parking lots were packed with vehicles.
“I think people are happy to be able to come back into the school,” said Genest.
Due to the pandemic, transition night had not taken place in person for the past two years. It was just last month that the mask mandate was lifted by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“We really went all out to make this a true community event,” Genest said. “We want everyone to be part of the Kennett community.”
Guests were treated to a rousing welcome from the acclaimed KHS Drumline, which performed at the outset of the night.
“We had 75 student volunteers representing 24 student clubs come out to welcome the Class of 2026,” said Genest. “We had the Key Club here along with all of the career-tech clubs, the outing club, the gaming club ... it was great.”
Genest said it was a long day for many staff members and students who spent 12 hours on the campus doing everything from blowing up balloons to setting up 2-by-3-foot maps throughout the building, and there were students who directed visitors in the hallways.
Barry the Eagle, the school mascot, also made an appearance. Genest, who knows Barry well, said with the Kennett High Athletic Department’s banner set up as a backdrop, the Eagle took photographs with at least 60 future freshmen and their families.
“This needs to be a celebratory event,” he said. “Someone said the evening looked like something that a private school would do. We’re proud to be Eagles and want the Class of 2026 excited to be part of this.”
Genest added: “I think that for me, I’ve been teaching 17 years, the last two here and my wife (Kelley Genest) teaches Spanish here. I was thrilled at the ownership our students felt last Wednesday. The more we can give them the opportunity to own and shape their experiences, the better we will be.”
