CONWAY — The public is invited to participate in a listening session for a housing charrette organized by the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition at 7 p.m. tonight at the North Conway Community Center.
“We are hearing from the public about what they want housing to look like in Conway,” said an ad on Facebook. “Come inform our Design Team on what you feel the housing needs in Conway are.”
The housing coalition’s executive director, Harrison Kanzler, said the valley is facing a “straight-up housing crisis.”
He said the charrette design team will be tasked with looking at hypothetical options for what could be done with a property on Kancamaugus Highway, Conway, across from Robert Morrell Drive.
A write-up on Pinkham Real Estate’s website describes the land this way:
“This parcel could be developed for multiple housing units or used for a few houses to maintain privacy yet be close to town or to build your private estate,” said Pinkham Real Estate. “There are water and sewer hookups at the street and a lot of design work was done about 15 years ago for a housing project of about 150 units.”
“What we need to do is try to figure out what the community wants, so that we can show them what that would look like and so that we can also highlight if there are any issues in our zoning that would hinder our ability to create what we want at an affordable rate,” said Kanzler.
The property is for sale and has met various criteria making it a good fit for the charrette and also has access to municipal water and sewer, said Kanzler.
The design team is Josh McAllister and Dan Lucchetti from HEB Engineers, Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners, Josh Brustin of Pinkham Real Estate, Gordon Cormack of Cormack Construction, Conway based architect Michael E Couture and Alan Gould of TD Bank and Evelyn Whelton of Bank of New Hampshire.
What the team designs would be hypothetical and probably wouldn’t meet all the existing codes, he said.
“What we’re trying to do is show what could be there if we took a more proactive approach to the to the housing issue, specifically the affordable housing issue,” said Kanzler.
According to Kanzler, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development sets the affordability rates for Carroll County. HUD defines an affordable rent for a one bed apartment as $960 per month. An “affordable,” home in Carroll County, according to HUD, would sell for under $267,500.
On Wednesday, the team will get to work on their design.
The process will be videoed. The reveal will be done virtually on July 7 and will include video from Wednesday. Kanzler said it will be “like a documentary.”
The reveal will be on the MWVHC Facebook page or a Zoom webinar. Those who want to be in the webinar will be able to sign up through mwvhc.org in the near future.
Kanzle also told the Sun the tight housing market is not just in the Mount Washington Valley but is statewide.
The New Hampshire Association regularly puts out statistics, said Kanzler. One of them is the inventory statistic.
This number estimates how long it would take to sell off New Hampshire's housing inventory available at a given point of time. He said ideally the amount of time to sell all the inventory would be three to five months. However, Kanzler said that time frame was recently estimated to be under a month, perhaps 20 days.
"So if you took all the houses that were for sale in New Hampshire, and you just did not add any more to the market, every single one of them would have been sold within 20 days," said Kanzler. "And then there would be no houses for anyone to buy. So that's kind of to give you a scope of what the problem is."
