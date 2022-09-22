EFFINGHAM — A cyanobacteria advisory for Province Lake was lifted Sept. 21 by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The advisory was issued on Sept 7.
The bloom was first reported on the Effingham lake appearing as green clouds and streaks along parts of the shoreline. The bloom dissipated with the rain event over the long weekend but resurfaced.
Samples collected and reviewed that day revealed cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum) in concentrations up to 876,000 cells/mL in areas of highest observed accumulations.
Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a result, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short-term exposure.
Surface blooms can rapidly change and accumulate in various locations around a waterbody. NHDES says, "Please continue to monitor your individual shorelines for changing conditions. Avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions, also known as a bloom. Pet owners are advised to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom."
Lake users are asked to continue to monitor shorelines for changing conditions. This advisory was not based on a toxin evaluation and was intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure. Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water.
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death. Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity. Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage. Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
Go to te NHDES Harmful Algal and Cyanobacteria Bloom Program website for photos and more information about cyanobacteria at: Harmful Algal Blooms | NH Department of Environmental Services.
Check out the Beach Mapper Website and follow the Beaches Twitter feed for updates on cyanobacteria advisories.
