Protestors (from left) Anwen Robirds of Bartlett, Jeremy Day of Bartlett, Kate Johnson of Gorham, and Caroline Murphy of North Conway holdr signs at the abortion rights protest of about 20 North Country locals at the intersection of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
North Conway resident Caroline Murphy (left) and fellow protesters stand in the grass median at the abortion rights protest of about 20 North Country locals at the intersection of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen on June 28. Following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and subsequent protests across the country last Friday, North Conway resident Caroline Murphy texted friends about standing with signs to show support for reproductive rights, and word spread through texting friends and shared social media posts. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Protesters hoist their signs at the abortion rights protest of about 20 North Country locals at the intersection of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — Around 20 people gathered at the intersection of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen on Tuesday evening to rally for reproductive rights in light of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Most attendees were local, but some came from as far as Berlin and Bethel.
The protesters hoisted signs from the sidewalks by the Irving gas station and Dairy Queen from about 5 to 6:30 p.m. Signs had phrases like, “Bans off our bodies,” and “Reproductive rights are human rights,” as well as resources to learn more about abortion rights and phone numbers to contact congressional delegation members.
North Conway resident and event organizer Caroline Murphy explained how, after processing the court's ruling over the weekend and seeing other protests take place across the country, she decided to reach out to friends to take action. Over a few days of passing the message along to friends as well as sharing the event on social media, the rally came together Tuesday evening.
“We're out here showing our support not only for those of us in the valley who support this cause and feel that it's important and impactful, but also those across the nation, who are feeling this pain and feeling this struggle right now," Murphy said at the event.
"If we can get one person to call a legislator while they're sitting in traffic or follow reproductive (rights organizations) like Reproduction Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, that's all we're out here for,” she said.
Murphy added: "We're just a group of concerned citizens doing our civic duty and flexing our right. ... .Not just women, but many marginalized communities in this country feel yet again that we are being targeted and that it is not necessarily about life but about control and who has that control. That's just what we're seeing again and again, and that's why we're out here.”
Murphy said she hopes to create some sort of Instagram or social media account to coordinate future group events and to connect to the larger community.
