CONWAY — Criminal complaints were filed in court Wednesday against a local teen charged with allegedly sharing "private sex images" and falsifying physical evidence and failing to report a crime.
In addition, Matthew Cormier, 18, may have no contact with a Jackson teen who is accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Cormier, of Center Conway, was arrested March 24 by Conway police and charged with "non-consensual dissemination of private sex images," persons required to report (a crime), and falsifying physical evidence, according to the police logs.
A bail slip indicates that the sex images and falsifying physical evidence charges are Class B felonies. The failing to report charge is Class A misdemeanor. The date of the felony-level offenses, as listed on the bail slip, is Oct. 17, 2020.
On Wednesday, criminal complaints were filed in Carroll County Superior Court by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair.
The complaint reads in part that Cormier "purposely, and with the intent to harass the depicted person, disseminated an image of such person, who is identifiable from the image itself, and whose intimate parts are exposed, in whole or in part; and obtained the image under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know or understand that the person in the image intended that image was to remain private; and knew or should have known that the person in the image has not consented to the dissemination.
"To wit, Matthew Cormier disseminated an image of (initials) to another and (initials) was identifiable from the image itself, her breasts and pubic area were exposed, in whole or in part, and the image was obtained under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know or understand that the person in the image intended that image was to remain private, and he knew or should have known that the person in the image did not consent to the dissemination," Blair wrote.
The "failure to report" complaint says Cormier had reason to believe a child was being abused and failed to report that to DCYF or law enforcement. Cormier allegedly saw a "live feed video" of a girl under 16 years of age "incapacitated" and lying naked on a bed.
Those two alleged crimes took place on Oct. 17 in Conway. Blair's "falsifying physical evidence" complaint says that on Oct. 20, Cormier deleted the video of the girl to hamper the investigation.
The Judicial Branch online case summary says Cormier has retained attorney James Cowles of Walker & Varney P.C of Wolfeboro.
Generally, after complaints are filed, a case goes to the grand jury for possible indictment.
A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury recently indicted Jackson teen Riley Hayes on "special felony" aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Conway police charged Hayes, 18, in February with felonious sexual assault when the victim was "physically helpless." According to police records, the age difference between Hayes and the alleged victim is less than three years.
The date of Hayes' alleged crimes is also Oct. 17, 2020. Cormier and Hayes may have no contact with each other.
The indictment is signed by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair. The indictment says the special felony would yield a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine if Hayes is convicted.
According to court documents filed March 8, Hayes is being represented by Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
The summary of Hayes' case on the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website says a next court date for Hayes has not been scheduled.
Starting Point has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.