CONWAY — Project SUCCEED could use some helping hands for morning and after-school programs at Conway's three elementary schools.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the school staff that normally would have filled some of those roles are doing other things and stretched too thin to pitch in.
This has resulted in a delayed start for the programs at Conway Elementary School and John H. Fuller School in North Conway.
"Due to the pandemic, we have had to more than double staff and we want to keep kids and our adults safe," Jessica DellaValla, Project SUCCEED director, told the Sun last week. "We need good people to get our programs fully open."
People are needed from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and from 3-5:15 p.m. on weekdays. The pay is $15 per hour.
The mission of Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days), according to its website, “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment.
"Program offerings include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
At last Tuesday’s Conway School Board meeting, when asked to identify any challenges they have encountered in the first month of the school year, principals Danielle Nutting of John H. Fuller, Jason Robert of Conway Elementary and Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School in Center Conway all mentioned getting Project SUCCEED off the ground.
“It has been a struggle to get the after-school piece in place to support students, but also the morning program at Conway El,” Robert said.
“We do not currently have a morning program. We’re short-staffed, looking for people to work from 7:30-9 a.m. slot to support our parents, support our students and provide those opportunities.
Robert added, “At John Fuller, I know that they're not having an after-school program yet, as well, for similar reasons."
But he noted: “Jess DellValla and the site coordinators have been working relentlessly to try and find people to staff those positions, before and after school.”
DellaValla said by phone last Monday, “Pine Tree School is up and running with morning and afternoon programs, which is great, but we need more help. We have a waiting list (for children to take part in Project SUCCEED) at Conway El and John Fuller. We’re really seeing how essential childcare workers are. We have parents calling, wanting the program to start.”
Sandy Louis was hired in August as the new site coordinator for Project SUCCEED at Conway Elementary School, but she is stepping down due to the need to care for a family member.
“She was such a find for us, and we are so sad to see her go, but she is moving out of state to be with family," DellaValla said, adding, "She likely will not leave until mid- to late November, so it would be good to have someone in place beforehand so she can show them the ropes."
Site coordinators, who oversee the Project SUCCEED staffers, make a salary starting at $18 per hour, said DellaValla, who ideally would like to hire five to six more staff members, one or two at Conway Elementary and four at John Fuller.
Anyone interested in working with Project SUCCEED should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
