CONWAY — A Conway School Board committee has decided not to replace windows at Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary for now, as the cost of materials are through the roof.
The facilities committee had sought bids to replace 17 windows at Conway Elementary.
Just two came in, and both were nearly three times more than the committee had figured on.
“Prices are through the roof,” board member Randy Davison — who serves on the facilities committee with colleague Ryan Wallace, Superintendent Kevin Richard, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel — said Monday night.
“It’s also a problem of supply and demand. You can’t get the products, or if you do, they’re way more expensive. Prices have escalated above our price range,” Davison said.
The lower of the two bids to replace 10 windows at the 1957-built Conway Elementary was for $170,000, Richard said.
“Jim Hill said we’re basically going to have to revisit this,” Davison said. “Our major goal was to do the Conway Elementary windows. If we were to go forward with this project with Conway Elementary and John Fuller, the bid price was over $1 million.
“At this point, we’re going to have to bring it back to the drawing board and see where we go,” Davison said.
Last November, the committee had suggested hiring Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford, for $39,000 to evaluate the two elementary schools and come up with bid specifications.
It was determined that both schools had windows in need of replacement. The estimated replacement cost at that time was $830,000. It would need to come forward as warrant article and work could not be guaranteed to be done before 2023.
With falling enrollments and the reformation of the facility use committee, which will study the possible closing of an elementary school, the facilities committee opted to seek bids on the widows most in need of replacement — 10 at Conway Elementary.
“Product availability is the issue and not only for the windows but we were going to go forward and do the (Kennett Middle School) roof,” Davison said. “We usually have Rodd Roofing out of St. Johnsbury (Vt.) help us with the roofing (but due to lack of availability), that’s another issue the board is going to have to work through.”
Hill told the board in December it would cost around $300,000 to repair a portion of the roof above the cafeteria of the middle school.
“This roof was the very first roof that I ever replaced after I was hired, I think in 1995. So you’re talking about a roof that’s going on 28, almost 30 years old,” he said.
“That has to go back to the issue of the product and getting it in a timely manner,” said Davison, “and the expense, so we’ll probably be having a discussion.
“I’m not sure if there will be ESSR funds (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds) to alleviate some of that. We’ll have to have that conversation at our next facilities meeting,” he said.
Board chairman Joe Lentini asked if the window project at Kennett High School was still on track.
Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I. submitted the winning bid to replace all 511 windows at Kennett High. Work started last summer and fall and should be completed this summer.
“Everything is on track,” Richard said, adding the windows to finish the project are at the site in tractor-trailers.
“It’s a good thing they’re not Canadian,” said Davison, noting the original windows for the high school were purchased from a now-defunct company in Canada.
“I’m sure there are some companies in Canada that are fine, but that one wasn’t. I’m glad we chose a good one for the high school now.”
The board learned last summer that it can use part of the $1,979,541 in funds from the ESSR Fund for those windows.
Richard said with additional ESSER III funding, Conway would be in line to receive an additional $3 million, with a portion of those funds helping pay off the $1,186,345 tab for the project.
Davison wondered if ESSR funds could be used to help offset the costs for the elementary school windows.
“I don’t know that it would be allowable at this point,” Richard said.
