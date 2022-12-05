CONWAY — Conway American Legion Post 46 members paid tribute to Conway World War II veteran Bruce Comer with a surprise parade in his honor last Friday, two days before he turned 103 years old.

Legion members gathered at the U.S. Forest Service’s Saco District office at 2:30 p.m. and then followed the post’s Color Guard across the Kancamagus Highway to Towle Road to the Cornerstone Mobile Home Park, where they presented a 103rd birthday card to Comer.

