American Legion members stand at attention in front of Bruce Comer (left center) and his friends at the parade past Bruce Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2 to honor Comer's upcoming 103rd birthday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bruce Comer shakes hands with Post Service Officer Bob Currier (surrounded by Comer's son Charlie, friend Mary Lou Moulton, and caregiver Karen MacNeill) at the parade past Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2 to honor Comer's 103rd birthday. Around 30 cars joined in the parade, of which Comer said, "I've never had anything like this before." (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
(From left) Post Service Officer Bob Currier, Jr. Vice Commander Bill Hill, Jojo Kola of the Auxiliary, and Post Adjutant Alan Young lead the group at the parade past Bruce Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
American Legion members stand at attention in front of Bruce Comer (left center) and his friends at the parade past Bruce Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2 to honor Comer's upcoming 103rd birthday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bruce Comer shakes hands with Post Service Officer Bob Currier (surrounded by Comer's son Charlie, friend Mary Lou Moulton, and caregiver Karen MacNeill) at the parade past Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2 to honor Comer's 103rd birthday. Around 30 cars joined in the parade, of which Comer said, "I've never had anything like this before." (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
(From left) Post Service Officer Bob Currier, Jr. Vice Commander Bill Hill, Jojo Kola of the Auxiliary, and Post Adjutant Alan Young lead the group at the parade past Bruce Comer's home on Towle Road in Conway, put on by American Legion Post 46 on Dec. 2. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway American Legion Post 46 members paid tribute to Conway World War II veteran Bruce Comer with a surprise parade in his honor last Friday, two days before he turned 103 years old.
Legion members gathered at the U.S. Forest Service’s Saco District office at 2:30 p.m. and then followed the post’s Color Guard across the Kancamagus Highway to Towle Road to the Cornerstone Mobile Home Park, where they presented a 103rd birthday card to Comer.
“Bruce’s niece Karen MacNeill stopped by the Legion last Tuesday, and we put this together,” said Post 46 service officer Bob Currier.
Leading the 30-car (and one motorcycle) parade were Post 46 honor guard members Vice Commander Bill Hill and Currier, Jojo Kola of the Auxiliary and Post Adjutant Alan Young. Gibson Center for Senior Services Program Director Jill Reynolds also took part, driving the center’s van. Reynolds presented Comer with a large sign that read, “Happy Birthday, Bruce!” that was signed by well-wishers from the center.
Taking a break from his weekly bridge game, a surprised Comer walked out of his mobile home to greet the parade participants.
“I’ve never had anything like this before,” he said, standing beside his son Charlie Comer, MacNeil and his bridge buddies.
In an interview last Thursday, Comer — a member of what journalist/author Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation” — recounted some of his early years of living in Conway.
He was born in Maine in 1919. His family moved to Towle Road in his early years, when his best pal was late neighbor Ted Hounsell, who was his age. Comer has been a resident of the same neighborhood for the past 8 1/2 years, living in the Cornerstone Mobile Home Park.
“I grew up right over there. Where Pepsi (Varsity Beverage/Pepsi Bottling Co.) is now was a field where we used to play,” he shared.
During the Great Depression, everyone was poor, his family included, with his dad working shortened work weeks, but at least his and other country families had gardens and livestock, allowing them to grow their own food.
“There was hunting in winter, too,” he said.
He bemoans changes he sees in the valley. “They tear things down instead of repurposing things,” he said.
He said he doesn’t know the secret to his longevity, but noted he never drank or smoked and has always been active.
“I tried some French beer when we were there during World War II, but it was almost like: why bother? It was like water,” he said.
He still loves to go for walks. “I don’t go out if it’s too cold or too windy. But I like a good walk,” he said.
Twice married and divorced, he is the father of three children, all of whom live locally.
He retired at age 92 from his job at Shaw’s 10 years ago, where he worked a variety of jobs over the years, including in maintenance and as a cashier.
He also worked for Del Gilbert’s Gilbert Block in Tamworth.
The Sun was alerted to the birthday by Shawn Sylvester, 51, owner of Cornerstone Park, who said: “I just love listening to Bruce’s stories — that’s why I called the newspaper.”
During the interview, visiting nurse Penny Thomas of Visiting Nurses Homecare and Hospice of Carroll County, stopped by.
“He has so many stories,” said Thomas, who surprised Comer with a birthday card.
“If it weren’t for him and her,” Comer said, gesturing to Sylvester and Thomas, “I wouldn’t be able to live here like this. I’d be in a home.”
When you’re almost 103, you have many memories, and Comer shared a few, including serving the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942-45 and being there when they created the Kanc out of a logging railroad bed.
Twice, he recited poems, word-for-word, including a lengthy, salty one about FDR that was passed on to him during the Depression of the 1930s.
Perhaps his best story was about his brother-in-law Leslie Thompson, whose hunting tale sounded like something out of the Jonah and the Whale.
“He went hunting up into the National Forest. It was so cold and windy,” related Comer, a gifted storyteller. “He shot himself this big bear. Well, he gutted it there at the site where he killed it, and it started getting dark and cold, so he decided the best thing to do was to stay there for the night.
“So,” he said, leaning forward, “he pulled up the flaps of the bear’s sides and crawled in. Well, the next morning, when he tried to crawl out (of the bear carcass), the sides had frozen solid shut — so he crawled out the ‘blow hole.’”
And no, bears don’t have blow holes — Comer was being polite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.