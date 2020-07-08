FRYEBURG, Maine — Teamsters Local 340's business agent wants the public to put pressure on Fryeburg town officials to come to a decision about the police chief they put on leave in May.
Police Chief Joshua Potvin was put on paid administrative leave May 18 for unknown reasons — but which may have started with a complaint the union filed. Potvin, 43, was hired as chief in 2014. Fryeburg Police Lt. Mike McAllister has been acting chief since Potvin went on leave.
Teamsters Local Business Agent Traci St. Clair told the Sun Wednesday that the police union is taking the complaint against Potvin beyond the town.
Her union covers both full-time officers (excluding the chief and lieutenant) and public works employees. The union office is in South Portland.
"On March 18, the teamsters union filed a complaint relevant to the police chief, Joshua Potvin, on behalf of our membership at Fryeburg Police," she said.
"We filed that complaint with the town of Fryeburg. There was later an investigation which has been completed ... and to date they have not taken any action."
She continued, "Unfortunately, the town of Fryeburg's inaction on our complaint to date has left us with few options. Therefore, we are putting our complaint forward to outside governing agencies. Our hope is to make the public aware to spur the town into action."
The selectmen are to meet at 6 p.m. tonight via Zoom. There doesn't appear to be anything related to Potvin on the agenda, but there is a public comment period.
St. Clair said the investigation was completed by a third party on behalf of the town in mid-May. She stopped short of saying Potvin ought to be fired but said the union members would say that returning him to work would be unacceptable.
Asked who was investigating, Town Manager Katie Haley in May said that the town had legal counsel. She declined to name the lawyer.
The Teamsters represent four full-time Fryeburg police officers. She said that the situation is causing them to have "anxiety." She said the union has instructed the officers not to speak to the press about this matter but that she would be the union's media contact.
"We are looking for some kind of resolution sooner rather than later," said St. Clair. "Due to the fact we have not seen any action from the town, we are now taking our complaint and delivering it to outside agencies for their review and potential action."
She said the officers cannot strike but are allowed to picket.
However, picketing isn't the "route they would go right now" since so little information can be released to the public.
The Sun asked St. Clair what agencies they were going to send the complaint to but she replied that the Teamsters legal department advised her not to divulge that. She said a number of agencies have authority over officer certifications and aspects of their job.
The Sun reached out to the Office of the Attorney General in Maine.
"The OAG does not have a role to play in this personnel matter at this time, nor are we aware of any correspondence from Teamsters Local 340," said AG spokesman Marc Malon on Wednesday afternoon.
Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins said that the academy holds licensure authority for police and corrections officers. The academy would open a case if presented with evidence of a crime that would affect the officer's license.
"We don't have to wait for a conviction," said Desjardins.
He said the academy doesn't have a case involving Potvin at this time. Potvin's police license is "active."
Once a complaint is adjudicated by the academy's board, the final determination is a public record. That means the officer's license status can be may be public but the facts of the case might not be. Desjardins said that the resolution would be entered into a nationwide data base.
The Sun noted that Potvin's leave comes at a time when police around the country are under increased scrutiny.
"Situations like this definitely doesn't help every other officer who does their job to the best of their abilities each and every day," said St. Clair.
"I do believe that specifically in the state of Maine but also New England we are far luckier than other parts of the United States that we do have officers that are highly trained."
