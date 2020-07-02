OSSIPEE — State and local police are looking for an Ossipee man who has been reported missing for a month.
Ronald Rauschnot, 56, of Ossipee has not been seen by his loved ones since May 26.
New Hampshire State Police, Troop E on Friday issued a press release stating they are working with Ossipee Police Department to investigate the missing person report.
Police say Rauschonot’s family has not had communication with him since May 26.
Rauschnot is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He may have a shaved head and beard.
Rauschnot works as a carpenter and woodsman.
No further information was available at press time.
Anyone who has information regarding Rauschnot’s whereabouts or who has had contact with him since May 26, is asked to contact Detective Jason Baker of the Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2011. You can also contact Detective Trooper Kempes Corbally of N.H. State Police Troop E at (603) 223-8928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.