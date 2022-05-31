CONWAY — In a continuation of a discussion about appointing alternate members at its May 12 meeting, the Conway Planning Board last Thursday added another alternate to the board, but not without a bit of more controversy.
Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter had nominated Steve Hartmann at the previous meeting but board member Mark Hounsell said he had an issue with nominating someone who was not present, leading Porter to withdraw his motion.
At the May 26 session, Porter, seconded by Hounsell, nominated Hartmann, who was present, with the board Porter, Hounsell, chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Erik Corbett and members Eliza Grant and Bill Barbin — unanimously selecting him.
Hounsell then renominated Ray Shakir, who had been nominated by Hounsell and seconded by Porter at the May 12 meeting, with Hounsell, Porter and Barbin voting for Shakir and Byers, Corbett and Grant voting against, resulting in a 3-3 tie, which failing to win a majority was ruled a defeat.
Voted in at the May 12 meeting as alternate was Ted Phillips, who was not present (due to COVID, he later explained). Hounsell was the lone member voting against him as Phillips was absent.
Porter had also nominated Steve Steiner at the May 12 meeting, but as there was no second, it resulted in a defeat.
Asked after the May 12 meeting by the Sun to provide their reasons for voting against Shakir and Steiner, only Corbett commented, saying via email, ““I didn’t support Mr. Shakir or Mr. Steiner because the voters have repeatedly said that they don’t want either of them on the board by electing others by overwhelming majorities. I think their bombastic and extreme public comments in this publication and others have caught up with them.”
Both men are known as being outspoken community members. Steiner courted controversy whenappeared in the pages of the Sun “giving the finger” to mask mandates at a school board meeting last year. Shakir led the charge to try to get short-term rentals banned in town.
After the May 12 vote, Steiner told the Sun, “I expect to resubmit my letter of interest. I’ve served this town on the budget committee, the planning board both as a member and alternate, and currently am on the zoning board of adjustment. Why shouldn’t I serve?”
Hounsell had told the Sun, “Ray Shakir is a valuable ally in the fight to end the invasion of commercial activities in residential zoned parts of Conway. It is to the benefit of this town to have his involvement as an alternate.”
Shakir had said he knew of Hounsell’s plans to renominate him but said, “I am not really confident of the support of some members.”
At the May 26 meeting, Shakir and Steiner were again present, as were Phillips and Hartmann.
At the May 26 meeting, Colbath — who had been on vacation and absent from the prior meeting — said he felt the discussion over choosing of alternates had “chewed up too much of town hall staff time including emails” and that “we have bigger fish to fry.”
Hounsell made a motion for the board to reconsider its May 12 vote on Shakir, seconded by Barbin, with Porter recommending to Colbath to ask Corbett to recuse himself — with Porter later telling the Sun he made that recommendation because of Corbett having gone public with his anti-Shakir and anti-Steiner comments to the newspaper.
As a result, Corbett stepped down and Phillips took his place for that vote. The Shakir nomination failed, 2-5 (Hounsell and Colbath in favor; and Phillips, Byers, Grant, Barbin and Porter opposed).
Barbin then moved to renominate Steiner, seconded by Colbath, resulting a 3-4 roll call vote of Hounsell, Colbath and Barbin in favor and Phillips, Byers, Grant and Porter opposed.
Byers then made a motion that the board that after having established two alternates that the board not bring it up again in an effort to save time, noting that the board is not required to have any alternates.
That raised the ire of Hounsell, who said, “You know, I have heard twice in this meeting that this just takes up too much time. That’s unfortunate. We have to balance an awful lot.
“And when we have a discussion, that’s an important discussion, even though I can appreciate it’s uncomfortable for some, both the applicant and this board — but as far as it being a difficult thing that we don’t want to spend time on I never take objection to that. There’s no way that we can tell if things will go well for the alternates that we have appointed. I do hope and pray that things do go well for them. But there may come a time when this board needs to consider adding an alternate in for us to close the door on. I am very much opposed to the motion before this board.” Hounsell said.
That led Grant to note: “I’m not voting based on time spent.
“But I agree that at this point, we have discussed four possible alternatives and I’d like to point out we have not ever been in a situation where we didn’t have an alternate and I think it is reasonable to just leave it as it is and close the alternate discussion.” she said.
Added Colbath, “I would like to clarify that I didn’t say we shouldn’t be talking about this. I said that we’ve spent too much time talking about this. We have alternates. We have used Ted; we have used Mr. Hartmann. And I think that we’ve had plenty of times where we just don’t need them where we’ve had people who’ve come we just haven’t used.”
Hounsell said he appreciated that but he had a problem with the motion, saying, “Why shut the door” on possibly needing to nominate someone in the future. The vote was six in favor with Hounsell opposed, who voted with a loud “No!”
Contacted after the meeting, Steiner questioned whether there had been exchanges of emails among members outside of the meetings which he said would constitute an illegal quorum.
“Meetings have to be open to the general public. The chairman discussed exchanges of emails. No one asked any questions about Steve Steiner at the meeting; they had their minds made up,” said Steiner.
Efforts to contact Colbath were not successful as of press time. Porter, when told of Steiner’s comments, said all board members are well aware of the state statute banning communications outside of a regular meeting that would constitute a quorum.
“I am not aware of any such exchanges, other than town staff forwarding me an email from (resident) Ted Sares about his concern over Erik Corbett’s quotes to the Sun and that it may have tainted the board’s process,” Porter said. “That is why I asked Mr. Corbett to be recused as I wanted the playing field to be fair.”
